Christelle KAMBINGA
Christelle KAMBINGA
LIBREVILLE
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis Licence 3 Science politique
Nice
2009 - 2011
Master II Droit des affaires
André Roland EDHOU
Edouard KYNGOMBE
Freddy-Gold ASSEKO ALLOGO
Gisele MENDY
Gregory TERECH
Hassan ZAAFRANE
Jean-Pierre BORVON
Laurent DURAND
Naick Stevy ANDJAI