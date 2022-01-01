Menu

Christelle KOUOMOU MBODIE

Yaoundé

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EXPRESS UNION - Informaticienne

    Yaoundé 2013 - 2017

Formations

  • IUT- FV (Bandjoun)

    Bandjoun 2006 - 2009

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel