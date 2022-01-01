Menu

Christelle LAROCHE

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

• 8 years of management experience
• Develop strategic and tactical plan to help drive major company initiatives
• Ensure incremental revenue generation through partners
• Meet assigned targets for profitable sales volume and qualitative targets
• Coordinate the different teams in order to meet partners performance objectives and partners expectations
• Manage potential conflicts with the channel
• Positive attitude, willingness to perform and get things done
• Lead project management
• Successful experience in increasing customer loyalty and developing prospection
• Professional English and native French communication skills, both verbal and written


Mes compétences :
Vente
Business development
Management
Channel

Entreprises

  • Symantec - Distribution and SMB Senior Sales Manager

    Courbevoie 2009 - maintenant • Manage field/inside sales and distribution account managers
    • Responsible for France and Belux
    • Managing the outsourced renewal services (Service Source) : Around 50% of SMB Revenue
    • Drive requirements and help develop sales tools, trainings and materials for the Channel
    • Responsible for creating promotions for the unmanaged channel
    • Responsible for animation of a network with segmentation (managed, regional and unmanaged)
    • Create and follow business plans to achieve targets
    • Drive adoption of Symantec SMB Program among selected partners
    • Responsible for the SMB channel enablement
    • Develop new channels as Cloud and OEM
    Notable accomplishments :
    Security Achievement : 110%
    SMB Breadth resellers Growth : 7%
    Growth orders number : 2%
    France : Best Country in Tier 1 category
    Renewal rate around 68%

  • Symantec - Distribution Sales Manager (Volume and Value)

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2009 • Manage inside people
    • Responsible for the unmanaged revenue (Network of 3,000+ partners)
    • Assign quarterly target to distributors
    • Establish productive relationship with key contacts in Distribution
    Notable accomplishments :
    Indirect sales 2 tier growth : 20% in 3 years
    France : best country in the tier 1 category
    Breadth resellers growth : 15-20%
    Ingram and Techdata France : Best European Distributors at Symantec

  • Symantec - Distribution Account Manager

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2006 • Coordinate Stock management, animation, marketing plan and sales floor training
    • Recruit new partners via distribution
    • Enable partners (products and promotion)

  • Symantec - Senior Account Manager

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2002 • Customers : Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Cora, Casino, HCS Misco and Inmac
    • Follow the referencing of products range
    • Launch promotion to increase sales and follow communication (catalogs, flyers, marketing tools for point of sales)
    Notable accomplishments:
    Growth : 75% in 2002
    France : Best European country
    Best European consumer sales account manager

  • Symantec - Channel Marketing Specilaist

    Courbevoie 1998 - 1999 • Launch blitz and Incentives for the channel
    • Creation tools to help sale floor partners to sell products
    • Communicate promotional actions
    • Establish productive relationship with key contacts in Distribution

  • Symantec - Direct Marketing Specialist

    Courbevoie 1996 - 1998

