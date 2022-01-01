Menu

Christelle Laure KAMDEM Y.

DOUALA

En résumé

Cumulating more than 03 years of HR Advisory, i am seeking for the position of HR Manager, Coordinator or Team Leader that requires relevant knowledge or experience in Human Resources Management, Public Relations and Social Communication; allows analysing, treating diverse files linked to the Company’s Social Policy, proposing and taking suitable decisions so that such credentials could set and lead up to a career of International HRM.

Mes compétences :
Performance Management
Reward Management
Recruitment, Training and Development Management
Payroll Management
HR Audit & Controls
HR Information Systems (HRIS)
Legal Advisory (Private and business Law)
MS Office Pack mastering

Entreprises

  • Ecobank Cameroun - HR Advisor

    2011 - maintenant Professional experience April.11 - Till date HR Advisor, in charge of Employee Life Cycle
    Principal accountabilities
    o Core HR Administration : Achieve administrative outcomes by
    * Drafting and managing staff contract (including Wages simulation and bargaining)
    * Delivering HR services (Appointment letters, Attestation of employment...)
    * Ensuring management on the database and physical files of HR records
    (Headcount, HR data and key processes) in line with the Ecobank Policies
    * Handling Disciplinary matter, and providing support to Disciplinary Committee
    * Drafting new policies and refreshing former ones ;
    * Building HR Scorecard and ensuring reports of all HR activities to the Group HR
    Office based in Lome

    * HR Controls & Audit : Ensure best implementation of HR policies and processes
    across the company by
    * Driving the HR Controls, group external Auditors & consultants requirement ;
    * Completing HR Controls Test ;
    * Providing support on HR Risk Control Self - Assessment (RCSA) across the
    cluster
    * Providing support on HR Business Impact Analysis (BIA) survey
    * Ensuring implementation of policies in line with Ecobank Values and Legal
    requirements

    * Employee Life Care : Manage all Staff Life Cycle within the Bank by
    * On boarding of new joiners ;
    * Providing advice and guidance on employment related policies to customers and
    helping resolve issues arising from application of HR processes
    * Administrating Exit process
    dedicated Back-Up (managing the affiliate payroll process, since the payroll officer resigned and i resume from my maternity leave in August 2014)

  • IBC (Steel & Metals) - Chef de Bureau Développement RH

    2010 - 2011 Principal accountabilities
    * Drive the recruitment process ;
    * Support implementation and maintenance of induction activities
    * Coordination of every learning and development activities

  • IBC (Steel & Metals) - HR Assistant

    2009 - 2010 Principal accountabilities
    * Provide support to all administrative activities to be implemented in the plant
    * Support implementation of all training activities in the plant
    * Payroll officer for the In Plant Workers

  • Global Communication System - MD Personal Assistant

    villeneuve loubet 2008 - 2009 Principal accountabilities
    * HR Administration and recruitment
    * Administrative Assistant

  • CAMRAIL - Stagiaire à la Direction des Ressources Humaines

    Paris 2008 - 2008

  • MEDICARE SARL (Industrial medical practitioner) - Assistante de Direction

    2005 - 2007 Principal accountabilities
    * Draft contract and legal advisories in the relations with Customers ;
    * Recovery officer ;
    * Manage all administrative domains in the ``Cabinet''

    * Attempted Training / Workshop :

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Econamiques Et De Commerce (ESSEC ,The Advanced School Of Economics A (Douala)

    Douala 2007 - 2008 MASTER I en Gestion de la Politique Sociale des Entreprises

  • University Of Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2004 - 2005 Maitrise en Droit des Affaires

    Droit des Affaires OHADA

  • The University Of Dschang (Dschang)

    Dschang 2003 - 2004 Maîtrise en Droit Privé Option Droit Privé et Carrières Judiciaires

  • The University Of Dschang (Dschang)

    Dschang 2000 - 2003 Licence en Droit et Sciences Politiques

Réseau