Christelle Laure KAMDEM Y.

Cumulating more than 03 years of HR Advisory, i am seeking for the position of HR Manager, Coordinator or Team Leader that requires relevant knowledge or experience in Human Resources Management, Public Relations and Social Communication; allows analysing, treating diverse files linked to the Company’s Social Policy, proposing and taking suitable decisions so that such credentials could set and lead up to a career of International HRM.



Mes compétences :

Performance Management

Reward Management

Recruitment, Training and Development Management

Payroll Management

HR Audit & Controls

HR Information Systems (HRIS)

Legal Advisory (Private and business Law)

MS Office Pack mastering