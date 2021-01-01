Menu

Christelle LIST

MEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Technicien géomètre topographe

Entreprises

  • Cabinet de géomètre expert DML - Technicien topographe

    2015 - maintenant

  • AS Conseils - Stagiaire Technicien Geometre topographe

    Cesson-Sévigné 2015 - 2015

  • Habitat - Vendeuse

    Paris 2010 - 2014

Formations

  • AFPA

    Champs Sur Marne 2014 - 2015 technicien superieur geometre topographe

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel