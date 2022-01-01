Menu

Christelle LOSSEL

Schiltigheim

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
• Facturation
• Recrutement
• Gestion des paies
• Plannings

Entreprises

  • TECHNOLOGY and STRATEGY - HR Consultant

    Schiltigheim 2016 - maintenant Within a french-german environment :

    RECRUITMENT (Profiles : engineers specialized in embedded systems -SW, HW, mechatronics, mechanics, quality, electronics for customers from the transport field (automobile, aeronautics)).
    - Sourcing on jobboards
    - Jobs advertisments
    - Phone and personal interview (in english and german)

    CAREERS MANAGEMENT
    - HR Follow up with the consultants
    - Formations coordination and organization

    STAFF MANAGEMENT
    - Establishment of working contracts and amendments
    - HR Administrative

    COMMUNICATION
    - Organization of regular events (every month)
    - Articles' redaction for the company blog

  • Capgemini - Chargée de missions RH

    SURESNES 2014 - maintenant

  • Atypik Events - Stage RH

    2013 - 2013 • Gestion des paies
    • Contrats
    • Recrutement

  • As Protection - Stage RH

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Université De Strasbourg (UdS)

    Strasbourg 2014 - 2015 Master 2 HR Manager

    Recrutement, Management, Droit social, GPEC, Communication, Formation, Administration du personnel, GRH, Paie, Bilan social, Conduite du changement, Stratégie, Rémunération, Relations internes et sociales, Licenciement, Plan sociaux, Performance...

  • Université De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2014 Licence de Sociologie du travail et de l’entreprise

  • Lycée Institution Sainte Clotilde

    Strasbourg 2010 - 2011 Baccalauréat général, série Economique et social