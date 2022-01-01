Christelle LOSSEL

Mes compétences :
• Facturation
• Recrutement
• Gestion des paies
• Plannings
Entreprises
TECHNOLOGY and STRATEGY
- HR Consultant
Schiltigheim2016 - maintenantWithin a french-german environment :
RECRUITMENT (Profiles : engineers specialized in embedded systems -SW, HW, mechatronics, mechanics, quality, electronics for customers from the transport field (automobile, aeronautics)).
- Sourcing on jobboards
- Jobs advertisments
- Phone and personal interview (in english and german)
CAREERS MANAGEMENT
- HR Follow up with the consultants
- Formations coordination and organization
STAFF MANAGEMENT
- Establishment of working contracts and amendments
- HR Administrative
COMMUNICATION
- Organization of regular events (every month)
- Articles' redaction for the company blog
Capgemini
- Chargée de missions RH
SURESNES2014 - maintenant
Atypik Events
- Stage RH
2013 - 2013• Gestion des paies
• Contrats
• Recrutement
Recrutement, Management, Droit social, GPEC, Communication, Formation, Administration du personnel, GRH, Paie, Bilan social, Conduite du changement, Stratégie, Rémunération, Relations internes et sociales, Licenciement, Plan sociaux, Performance...