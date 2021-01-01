Menu

Christian GEERTS

LIÈGE

En résumé

Senior IT Technician – Support

Knowledge of relational databases
• Sybase & Oracle (stored procedure, performance tuning, views and triggers)
• Db2 (Optimizing indexes and queries )
• Microsoft Access
Development languages
• LANGUAGE C OR PRO-C OR C++
• COBOL
• JAVASCRIPT
• PHP AND MYSQL
• JAVA
• VBA & MACRO
Others technical knowledges
• HTML
• XML/ XSLT / XSD
• CSS
• SQL
• NetBeans & Eclipse
• SVN & GITS
• WordPress
• Wamp Server – PHPMyAdmin
• UML & Entity Association Model
• SOA & SOAP
TIBCO
• Tibco and related products (Tibco Designer, Tibco Business Works, mediation, and composite editor Tibco Business Studio) (expertise), with developments in FpML and Tibco SOAP, Tibco Administrator & Ant
Triple’A
• Fusion process, financial servers, Synthetics Data, passing of orders, financial functions, adding UD-Fields, adding user-defined function, adding a user and a connection in Triple'A, scripting, formats screens
Murex
• Installing and configuring Murex and packages, OLK, developments in MxML Exchange (workflows) and scripting and reporting Murex, installation of real-time, license files, and libraries Flex, testing new versions, and troubleshooting optimizations.
Others
• Hardware and software maintenance and support, networking, troubleshooting, Help-Desk.
• Operating system, network administration and installation, Microsoft Office support.
• VMware, Windows Server 2008 administration and active directory.

Mes compétences :
C++ programming
J2ee
VBA XHTML/CSS
C programming
COBOL
Sql
Visual Basic
Javascript
Java
Microsoft .NET

Entreprises

  • Private Consulting.BE - First Line PC Support - Help-Desk - IT Technician

    2012 - 2014 (1) Technical environment: TCPIP, Windows NT, UNIX, MS-DOS, Ethernet, Switch, Routers, print server, file server, login server, mainframes, Active directory, VMware, support Windows 7 & windows 10, windows XP.
    (2) Projects: replacement patch cables, installation and network configuration, upgrade of computer, upgrade the memory, diagnostic hardware and software failures, user assistance, maintenance hardware, windows installation, peripherals installation

  • Ing - Technical analyst

    2012 - 2012 Service Development with the usage of TIBCO product suite of this company, for example : Business Works and Business Studio, Tibco ActiveMatrix “composite Editor”, packaging components, service-assembly generation, development, deployment and testing.
    Implementation of java programs with SOAP, JMS, MQ-Series, SSL, JNDI, development of test programs developed in Java to run performance tests and compare the performance between Java and components used in Tibco. These programs produce reports in Excel, I have also develop a Java program to determine the status of Tibco services (via SOAP and JMS).

  • Dexia - Programmer Analyst

    La Défense 2000 - 2012 (1) Technical environment/ Tools / Languages: UNIX AIX – ORACLE – SYBASE – DB2 - ECLIPSE. SOAPUI, TIBCO, C Language & SQL, COBOL, JIIRA, KORN-SHELL, AWK, XMLSPY, BCP, TOAD, MEGA, CVS, XML, Triple ’A, Murex, JAVA.
    (2) Testing: non regression tests, Incident management, and writing of tests cases, debugging and code analysis, reporting (MS-Word).
    (3) Projects: Development of import programs and data export, batches, web services, data conversion programs, logging programs, querying programs (with SQL), web services and others.
    (4) Reporting : Technical analysis

  • MasterCard - Employee - Fixed-term contract

    PARIS 15 1997 - 1999 Advanced integrated applications programming in Microsoft Access for Windows 95 using Visual Basic for Applications. I have gained extensive knowledge in the design of projects and development in Microsoft Access.

Formations

  • EPHEC (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1992 - 1995 Graduat en Informatique

    I have gained a basic and advanced knowledge about the databases and files principles, OS, programming languages, hardware, computing architecture, telecom, local area networks, analysis & modelling.

Réseau

