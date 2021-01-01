Christian GEERTS

Senior IT Technician – Support
Knowledge of relational databases
• Sybase & Oracle (stored procedure, performance tuning, views and triggers)
• Db2 (Optimizing indexes and queries )
• Microsoft Access
Development languages
• LANGUAGE C OR PRO-C OR C++
• COBOL
• JAVASCRIPT
• PHP AND MYSQL
• JAVA
• VBA & MACRO
Others technical knowledges
• HTML
• XML/ XSLT / XSD
• CSS
• SQL
• NetBeans & Eclipse
• SVN & GITS
• WordPress
• Wamp Server – PHPMyAdmin
• UML & Entity Association Model
• SOA & SOAP
TIBCO
• Tibco and related products (Tibco Designer, Tibco Business Works, mediation, and composite editor Tibco Business Studio) (expertise), with developments in FpML and Tibco SOAP, Tibco Administrator & Ant
Triple’A
• Fusion process, financial servers, Synthetics Data, passing of orders, financial functions, adding UD-Fields, adding user-defined function, adding a user and a connection in Triple'A, scripting, formats screens
Murex
• Installing and configuring Murex and packages, OLK, developments in MxML Exchange (workflows) and scripting and reporting Murex, installation of real-time, license files, and libraries Flex, testing new versions, and troubleshooting optimizations.
Others
• Hardware and software maintenance and support, networking, troubleshooting, Help-Desk.
• Operating system, network administration and installation, Microsoft Office support.
• VMware, Windows Server 2008 administration and active directory.
