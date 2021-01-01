Christian GEERTS

Senior IT Technician – Support



Knowledge of relational databases

• Sybase & Oracle (stored procedure, performance tuning, views and triggers)

• Db2 (Optimizing indexes and queries )

• Microsoft Access

Development languages

• LANGUAGE C OR PRO-C OR C++

• COBOL

• JAVASCRIPT

• PHP AND MYSQL

• JAVA

• VBA & MACRO

Others technical knowledges

• HTML

• XML/ XSLT / XSD

• CSS

• SQL

• NetBeans & Eclipse

• SVN & GITS

• WordPress

• Wamp Server – PHPMyAdmin

• UML & Entity Association Model

• SOA & SOAP

TIBCO

• Tibco and related products (Tibco Designer, Tibco Business Works, mediation, and composite editor Tibco Business Studio) (expertise), with developments in FpML and Tibco SOAP, Tibco Administrator & Ant

Triple’A

• Fusion process, financial servers, Synthetics Data, passing of orders, financial functions, adding UD-Fields, adding user-defined function, adding a user and a connection in Triple'A, scripting, formats screens

Murex

• Installing and configuring Murex and packages, OLK, developments in MxML Exchange (workflows) and scripting and reporting Murex, installation of real-time, license files, and libraries Flex, testing new versions, and troubleshooting optimizations.

Others

• Hardware and software maintenance and support, networking, troubleshooting, Help-Desk.

• Operating system, network administration and installation, Microsoft Office support.

• VMware, Windows Server 2008 administration and active directory.



Mes compétences :

C++ programming

J2ee

VBA XHTML/CSS

C programming

COBOL

Sql

Visual Basic

Javascript

Java

Microsoft .NET