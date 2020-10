Christian KOSIEK

Entrepreneur, Executive Coach, Business Angel.



Over 20 years of experience in sales and management, including advising digital startups.

I have demonstrated great ability to open new and emerging markets with a proven track record of developing business in direct sales or through partnerships.

My strong passion for human interactions is fed through partnerships, HR management and coaching.



Mes compétences :

Directeur commercial

Management

Coaching professionnel

Startups

Entrepreneuriat