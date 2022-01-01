Christian MUKALAY MUNGALO

Studies done

- 1985 to 1992: Primary studies at the "UKWELI" Institute in Kolwezi City in DRC, obtaining the CERTIFICATE OF PRIMARY STUDIES.

- 1992 to 1999: Secondary studies at the Technical Institute "MUTOSHI" in Kolwezi City in DRC, obtaining the National Diploma in INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS section.

- 1999 to 2004: University studies at the Higher School of Industrial Engineers of the Polytechnic Faculty of the University of LUBUMBASHI in LUBUMBASHI City in DRC, obtaining the Diploma of MASTER II IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING.

- 2004 to 2007: University studies at the University of LUBUMBASHI Polytechnic faculty in DRC, obtaining the Diploma in MINE CIVIL ENGINEER.

- From November 2017 to March 2018: Study on "MANAGEMENT" at HEC (Hautes Ecoles de Commerces : Business School) of the University of MONTREAL of CANADA, obtaining a CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT.

- From December 2017 to March 2018: Study on "Engineering, Source Of Sustainable Solution" at the polytechnic faculty of MONTREAL University of CANADA, obtaining a CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT.



Main trainings

- Training in stock management in the CITIX - IRIUM software.

- Accounting training in "CITRIX - SAGE" software.

- Training in SIS (Service Information System) software for CATERPILLAR parts.

- Training in OTV (Order Tracking & Supply Chain Visibility) software: website for tracking orders processed and availability of CATERPILLAR items worldwide.

- Training in HOD (Host On-Demand) software: Website to facilitate finding information on CATERPPILAR articles.

- Training in CIDWEB software: Application for Dealers to have all the information on orders processed as well as information on CATERPILLAR items delivered and not delivered.

- Training in SIMS (Service Information Management System) software: item problem identification, item reliability analysis, CATERPILLAR product repair history to a limited degree, sales and warranty information.

- Training in TMIWEB software: Application for Dealers to collect Seal Kit data, refurbished item data and CATERPILLAR engine performance.

- Training on Safety and mining requirements made at the mining of KAMOTO COPPER Company in the DRC.

- Training in CMMS maintenance planning software AMT (Asset Management Tool or computer-assisted maintenance management).

- Training in SYSPRO system, integrated management software, including accounting, manufacturing and distribution operations in a wide variety of industries.

- Training in OrbFusion Software (business process management solutions), provides better control, improvement, profitability and increased visibility of streamlined operations.

- Training in WarePIPware software (Partners in Performance): integrates the key tools used by Partners in Performance to improve performance. It is the solution for a sustainable implementation to which the KPI database easily integrates with data sources.

- SAP (Systems, Applications and Products for data processing): real-time visibility of the overall state of the company. For making strategic decisions, reliable decision support tools, provide accurate information as quickly as possible.

- Engineering of mining extraction procedures.

- ADVANCED TRAINING WORKSHOP: MANAGEMENT, METHODS AND PRACTICES OF RCM (Maintenance Centered on Reliability) AND PLANNED.

- MMED (Medical Management) : Medical equipment database management software.



Assets

- Knowledge of MICROSOFT WINDOWS 10, WORD, EXCEL, ACCESS, POWER POINT, PUBLISHER, OUTLOOK, MICROSOFT PROJECT (elaboration of GANTT diagrams), PHOTOSHOP, VISIO.

- Proven ability to work even under pressure, under stress and even as part of a team.

- Great flexibility to easily adapt to new environments and new assigned tasks.

- Effectively manage the allocated budget.

- Open minded to all proposals and innovations in the context of improving the work and development of a business.

- Great learning ability.



Other additions Interests

Language: French, English, Swahili, Lingala

Driving: Cars of all kinds.

Readings on the net, sports, travel, cinemas and music.