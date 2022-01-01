Menu

Christian MUKALAY MUNGALO

  • Iqarus Gulf FZ-LLC
  • Logistics Coordinator

Bamako

En résumé

Studies done
- 1985 to 1992: Primary studies at the "UKWELI" Institute in Kolwezi City in DRC, obtaining the CERTIFICATE OF PRIMARY STUDIES.
- 1992 to 1999: Secondary studies at the Technical Institute "MUTOSHI" in Kolwezi City in DRC, obtaining the National Diploma in INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS section.
-  1999 to 2004: University studies at the Higher School of Industrial Engineers of the Polytechnic Faculty of the University of LUBUMBASHI in LUBUMBASHI City in DRC, obtaining the Diploma of MASTER II IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING.
-  2004 to 2007: University studies at the University of LUBUMBASHI Polytechnic faculty in DRC, obtaining the Diploma in MINE CIVIL ENGINEER.
-  From November 2017 to March 2018: Study on "MANAGEMENT" at HEC (Hautes Ecoles de Commerces : Business School) of the University of MONTREAL of CANADA, obtaining a CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT. 
-  From December 2017 to March 2018: Study on "Engineering, Source Of Sustainable Solution" at the polytechnic faculty of MONTREAL University of CANADA, obtaining a CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT.

Main trainings
-   Training in stock management in the CITIX - IRIUM software.
-  Accounting training in "CITRIX - SAGE" software.
-  Training in SIS (Service Information System) software for CATERPILLAR parts.
-   Training in OTV (Order Tracking & Supply Chain Visibility) software: website for tracking orders processed and availability of CATERPILLAR items worldwide.
-   Training in HOD (Host On-Demand) software: Website to facilitate finding information on CATERPPILAR articles.
-   Training in CIDWEB software: Application for Dealers to have all the information on orders processed as well as information on CATERPILLAR items delivered and not delivered.
-  Training in SIMS (Service Information Management System) software: item problem identification, item reliability analysis, CATERPILLAR product repair history to a limited degree, sales and warranty information.
-  Training in TMIWEB software: Application for Dealers to collect Seal Kit data, refurbished item data and CATERPILLAR engine performance.
- Training on Safety and mining requirements made at the mining  of KAMOTO COPPER Company in the DRC.
- Training in CMMS maintenance planning software AMT (Asset Management Tool or computer-assisted maintenance management).
-  Training in SYSPRO system, integrated management software, including accounting, manufacturing and distribution operations in a wide variety of industries.
-  Training in OrbFusion Software (business process management solutions), provides better control, improvement, profitability and increased visibility of streamlined operations.
-  Training in WarePIPware software (Partners in Performance): integrates the key tools used by Partners in Performance to improve performance. It is the solution for a sustainable implementation to which the KPI database easily integrates with data sources.
-  SAP (Systems, Applications and Products for data processing): real-time visibility of the overall state of the company. For making strategic decisions, reliable decision support tools, provide accurate information as quickly as possible.
-   Engineering of mining extraction procedures.
-   ADVANCED TRAINING WORKSHOP: MANAGEMENT, METHODS AND PRACTICES OF RCM (Maintenance Centered on Reliability) AND PLANNED.
-  MMED (Medical Management) : Medical equipment database management software.

Assets
-  Knowledge of MICROSOFT WINDOWS 10, WORD, EXCEL, ACCESS, POWER POINT, PUBLISHER, OUTLOOK, MICROSOFT PROJECT (elaboration of GANTT diagrams), PHOTOSHOP, VISIO.
-  Proven ability to work even under pressure, under stress and even as part of a team.
-  Great flexibility to easily adapt to new environments and new assigned tasks.
-  Effectively manage the allocated budget.
-  Open minded to all proposals and innovations in the context of improving the work and development of a business.
-  Great learning ability.

Other additions Interests
Language: French, English, Swahili, Lingala
Driving: Cars of all kinds.
Readings on the net, sports, travel, cinemas and music.

Entreprises

  • Iqarus Gulf FZ-LLC - Logistics Coordinator

    Contrôle de gestion | Bamako 2021 - maintenant •           Monitoring all aspects of Supply Chain Performance.
    •           Monitoring and measuring the efficiency of existing logistic systems and reviewing potential methods to adjust and improve as required.
    •           Review, develop and where required, create efficient programs of Policies and Procedures for all logistics activities.
    •           The Implementation of special Material Flow Management Systems which meet or exceed the usage requirements in each logistical area.
    •           Maintenance of accurate Records and Reports including Documentation Processing, Customer Service Logs and currency of Safety Records.
    •           Ensuring specific customer requirements are met including Special Internal Reporting.
    •           Ensuring Host Country Law & Regulation compliance.
    •           Ensuring Supply Agency compliance of Host Country Law & Regulation.
    •           Full Control and Co-ordination of Distribution Centre (DC) Operations remain within the fiscal year budget.
    •           Manages and develops Supply Chain efficiency and sustainability with regular review and negotiation with suppliers and customers.
    •           Research and submit recommendations for automated systems and other improved technological initiatives in order to increase commercial revenue.
    •           Conduct an analysis of any financial impact on proposed changes to the operations of the logistics department and recommended countermeasures as appropriate.
    •           Assist the Manager is the development of annual budgets.
    •           Assist in providing leadership or management at sites around hospital as required.

  •  KAMOTO COPPER COMPANY S.A. (KCC)/ GLENCORE Group - Senior Engineering Planner S.A.

    Technique | Kolwezi 2015 - 2021 ·     Development of a daily, weekly, quarterly and annual maintenance schedule, in line with the strategy set by the department.
    ·     Develop techniques and strategies to improve the availability of equipment and apply the policy of continuous improvement of processes, maintenance systems and planning.
    ·     Ensure the preparation of equipment and logistics for the business sectors.
    ·     Computer-assisted maintenance management CMMS (AMT: Asset Management Tools).
    ·     Prepare, communicate and manage short, medium and long term maintenance plans in the SX, EW, Co, Lime sectors as well as other sectors of the Plant.
    ·     Organize the launching and scheduling of the various repair and renovation works of the equipment.
    ·     Prepare weekly, monthly and annual reports on performance indicators for maintenance activities and the reliability of equipment and machines: time available, average operating time between failures and average repair time of machines.
    ·     Establish lists of spare parts and miscellaneous equipment to order for the proper functioning of the plant and ensure the availability of spare parts, facilitate ordering and track their progress with the supply chain.
    ·     Prepare and organize the warehouse exit of parts and various items needed to support the work.
    ·     Coordinate the work of the planning department.
    ·     Participate in the managers' meeting.
    ·     Monitoring of budgetary expenditure authorizations.
    ·     Establish procedures for the various tasks to be performed, for safe execution.

  • TENKE FUNGURUME MINING S.A. (TFM) / Freeport McMoran Group - Procurement Coordinator

    Contrôle de gestion | Fungurume 2011 - 2015 Procurement Coordinator, based in Fungurume City in DRC, I was responsible for ordering spare parts, shipping items, writing maintenance reports, collecting data for work planning.

  • CONGO-EQUIPMENT sprl / CATERPILLAR Company - Supply Chain Coordinator

    Contrôle de gestion | Lubumbashi 2008 - 2011 Responsible for the directory of the receipt of arrivals, invoicing, establishment of quotes for parts for mining machinery, processing and monitoring of customer orders, supervision of arrivals, validation of documents in accordance with supplier invoices, placing in stock or supervision of delivery.

  • DISTRIGE sprl (General Distribution) Company - IT specialist

    Informatique | Lubumbashi 2006 - 2008 Reinstallation of the global computer network, maintenance of computer equipment at the Central Bank of Congo (BCC) in Lubumbashi in DRC and management of the stock of computer equipment.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel