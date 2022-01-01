Menu

Christine CHRISTINE BALK

  • Blackrock Investment Management (Uk) Limited
  • Head of Investor Relations

London

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Blackrock Investment Management (Uk) Limited - Head of Investor Relations

    Commercial | London 2016 - maintenant Currently responsible for part of BlackRock's iShares strategy, providing leadership, strategic planning, hedging some of the investment risk as well as investment management and investment exits

Formations

  • University of Southern California

    Los Angeles 2001 - 2004

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :