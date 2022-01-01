Retail
Christine CHRISTINE BALK
Christine CHRISTINE BALK
Blackrock Investment Management (Uk) Limited
Head of Investor Relations
London
En résumé
Pas de description
Blackrock Investment Management (Uk) Limited
- Head of Investor Relations
Commercial | London
2016 - maintenant
Currently responsible for part of BlackRock's iShares strategy, providing leadership, strategic planning, hedging some of the investment risk as well as investment management and investment exits
University of Southern California
Los Angeles
2001 - 2004
Pas de contact professionnel
