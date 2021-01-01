Menu

Christine GLADOUX

  • régleuse SUR PRESSE
  • Sopil
  • régleuse SUR PRESSE

PIREY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sopil - Régleuse SUR PRESSE

    Technique | Pirey (25480) 1994 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT DE BESANCON-VESOUL SITE DE VESOUL - Elève

    Vesoul (70000) 1991 - 1992

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel