Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christine GLADOUX
Ajouter
Christine GLADOUX
régleuse SUR PRESSE
Sopil
régleuse SUR PRESSE
PIREY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sopil
- Régleuse SUR PRESSE
Technique | Pirey (25480)
1994 - maintenant
Formations
IUT DE BESANCON-VESOUL SITE DE VESOUL
- Elève
Vesoul (70000)
1991 - 1992
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel