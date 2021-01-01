Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christine LORIMY
Ajouter
Christine LORIMY
gérante
POLYCHROMIE-CONSEIL
gérante
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
POLYCHROMIE-CONSEIL
- Gérante
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel