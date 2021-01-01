Menu

Christine LORIMY

  • gérante
  • POLYCHROMIE-CONSEIL
  • gérante

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • POLYCHROMIE-CONSEIL - Gérante

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2012 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel