Menu

Christine Sylvie SANTAMARIA

  • PRESIDENTE
  • SC SOLUTIONS SECRETARIAT 94
  • PRESIDENTE

CHEVILLY LARUE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SC SOLUTIONS SECRETARIAT 94 - PRESIDENTE

    Direction générale | Chevilly-Larue (94550) 2015 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel