Menu

Christine VILLA MUR

  • comptable
  • PRESENCE VERTE
  • comptable

PAU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PRESENCE VERTE - Comptable

    Comptabilité | Pau (64000) 2003 - maintenant

Formations

  • UNIVERSITÉ DE PAU ET DES PAYS DE L'ADOUR - Elève

    Langues étrangères | Pau (64000) 1989 - 1992 Deug LEA allemand-anglais

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel