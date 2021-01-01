Retail
Christine VILLA MUR
Christine VILLA MUR
comptable
PRESENCE VERTE
comptable
PAU
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PRESENCE VERTE
- Comptable
Comptabilité | Pau (64000)
2003 - maintenant
Formations
UNIVERSITÉ DE PAU ET DES PAYS DE L'ADOUR
- Elève
Langues étrangères | Pau (64000)
1989 - 1992
Deug LEA allemand-anglais
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel