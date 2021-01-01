30 years professional experience in business intelligence, protective services, competitive intelligence, asset tracking and country risk analysis. Founder and manager of his own company ISEC - Information & Sûreté Economiques in Paris up to now. For more details, see the company's website http://www.isec-info.com/ and https://fr.linkedin.com/in/christophe-babinet-a7120930 and http://plus.wikimonde.com/wiki/Christophe_Babinet.



ISEC is active in Business intelligence - Competitive intelligence - Country risk analysis - Protective services -Asset tracking - White collar crime - Trademarks intermediation/négociations. Works in 8 languages and relies upon a net work of correspondents in 34 countries.



Contact: infosuret@yahoo.fr



Mes compétences :

Country risk analysis

Asset tracking

Protective services

Business Intelligence

Competitive intelligence

White collar crime