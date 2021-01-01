Menu

Christophe BABINET

PARIS 16

30 years professional experience in business intelligence, protective services, competitive intelligence, asset tracking and country risk analysis. Founder and manager of his own company ISEC - Information & Sûreté Economiques in Paris up to now. For more details, see the company's website http://www.isec-info.com/ and https://fr.linkedin.com/in/christophe-babinet-a7120930 and http://plus.wikimonde.com/wiki/Christophe_Babinet.

ISEC is active in Business intelligence - Competitive intelligence - Country risk analysis - Protective services -Asset tracking - White collar crime - Trademarks intermediation/négociations. Works in 8 languages and relies upon a net work of correspondents in 34 countries.

Contact: infosuret@yahoo.fr

Country risk analysis
Asset tracking
Protective services
Business Intelligence
Competitive intelligence
White collar crime

  • ISEC-Information & Sûreté Economiques - Associé fondateur - Président

    PARIS 16 1996 - maintenant http://www.isec-info.com.
    Business intelligence - Competitive intelligence - Country risk analysis - Protective services -Asset tracking -White collar crime -Trademarks intermediation/negociations

  • Havas - Journaliste - Chef de service - Rédacteur en chef

    Suresnes 1983 - 1991 Business journalist in several specialized french economic newspapers. Then editor in chief of "Le Moniteur des Villes" (CEP - Havas Group).

  • Elf Aquitaine - Attaché de relations publiques - puis chargé de missions

    1980 - 1987 Public relations officer - Then special advisor for Group's General Secretary - Charged with missions to Presidency
    Attaché de RP puis chargé de missions au Secrétariat Général Groupe et à la Présidence.l

