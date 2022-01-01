Menu

Christophe BACQUET

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DGGN - Direction Générale de la Gendarmerie Nationale - Responsable Certifications & VAE

    2015 - maintenant

  • Ministère Education Nationale - CMC

    2014 - 2015

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :