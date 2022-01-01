Menu

Christophe BÉGAUD

ST NAZAIRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Thédra intérim - Chef de Rang

    2013 - 2015

Formations

  • Notre Dame De L'Abbaye De Chantenay (Nantes)

    Nantes 1983 - 1987

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel