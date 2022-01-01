Menu

Christophe BERNAULT

CHAMBÉRY

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Thérapeute diplômé en Médecine Traditionnelle Chinoise
Diplomé en Pharmacopée Chinoise
Acupuncture
Phytothérapie Chinoise
Massage Tuina Anmo

Spécialiste du sevrage tabagique méthode Tabastop
www.tabastop.fr

Réflexologie
Auriculothérapie
Qi Gong
Aculift

Mes compétences :
Acupuncture
Auriculothérapie
Médecine
Médecine chinoise
Médecine douce
qi gong
Réflexologie
Santé
Sevrage tabagique
Tuina

