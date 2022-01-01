Christophe BICHARA

1996 - maintenantEpure architect is mainly an architectural firm
Epure Architects is always looking for new solutions and developping new technologies to answer the projects’ specific needs. architecture should also respond to environmental imperatives, and thus fully integrate sustainable development in the design and development process.
Epure and partners enables to encompass a wide range of competencies and services such as architecture, interior design, town planning, facility management, real estate consultancy, building survey, etc.
My Profile
Owner of epure architects
architect, building expert
Teacher of technologies at the CAD-Centre des Arts Décoratifs (Brussels Interior design school)
I started my career in a major international architectural and town planning firm, where I was in charge of large scale architectural projects and feasibility studies.
based on that experience, I founded in 1998 Epure Architects
I have a very good knowledge of brussels specific reglementation and procedures, as well as key contacts.
In Belgium and France, some of my housing and offices projects have been published in architectural, business magazines, and art books.
I also teach architecture and technologies at the C.A.D (Interior design school) in Brussels, Belgium and I am regularly member of the jury of year-end architecture.