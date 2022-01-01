Menu

Christophe BLANCHE

LEVALLOIS PERRET

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Levallois-Perret dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Treïs Gestion SA - CFO

    2011 - maintenant Treïs Gestion S.A. provides specialist investment research and portfolio risk monitoring services. Its objective is to assist itsclients in developing a multi-asset management platform designed to preserve and increase their capital base over the long-term and in building a portfolio of indirect and direct investments in the clean energy and resource efficiency universe.

    • In charge of the set-up and development of the front and back-offices of the company
    • In charge of the implementation and development of the Information System of the company (Equitrak)
    • In charge of the cash management of the company and its clients
    • In charge of the set-up, follow-up and update of the company and clients’ budgets.
    • In charge of the preparation of the Board meetings of the company and its clients (including the preparation of the delivered reporting)
    • Main contact person for the clients, the auditors and the service providers

  • Iris Capital Management - Directeur Administratif et Financier / RCCI

    2006 - 2011 - Responsable du Back Office de la Société de Gestion et des véhicules d’investissement gérés (FCPR, Société d’investissement, FCP luxembourgeois).
    - Responsable du suivi des relations avec les intermédiaires de la Société de Gestion (AMF, Commissaires aux Comptes, Dépositaire, associations professionnelles,etc.).
    - Responsable de la relation avec les Investisseurs en ce qui concerne les reportings, les appels de fonds, les distributions et les questions relatives aux comptes des entités gérées.
    - Participation aux projets internes et externes de développement de la Société de Gestion .
    - Responsable des Ressources Humaines de la Société.
    - Membre du Comité Back Office au sein de l’AFIC (Association Française d’Investissement en Capital)
    - Responsable de la Conformité et du Contrôle Interne (RCCI) de la société de gestion, correspondant auprès de l'AMF et autres autorités de contrôle.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau