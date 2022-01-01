Christophe BLANCHE

2011 - maintenantTreïs Gestion S.A. provides specialist investment research and portfolio risk monitoring services. Its objective is to assist itsclients in developing a multi-asset management platform designed to preserve and increase their capital base over the long-term and in building a portfolio of indirect and direct investments in the clean energy and resource efficiency universe.
• In charge of the set-up and development of the front and back-offices of the company
• In charge of the implementation and development of the Information System of the company (Equitrak)
• In charge of the cash management of the company and its clients
• In charge of the set-up, follow-up and update of the company and clients’ budgets.
• In charge of the preparation of the Board meetings of the company and its clients (including the preparation of the delivered reporting)
• Main contact person for the clients, the auditors and the service providers
Iris Capital Management
- Directeur Administratif et Financier / RCCI
2006 - 2011- Responsable du Back Office de la Société de Gestion et des véhicules d’investissement gérés (FCPR, Société d’investissement, FCP luxembourgeois).
- Responsable du suivi des relations avec les intermédiaires de la Société de Gestion (AMF, Commissaires aux Comptes, Dépositaire, associations professionnelles,etc.).
- Responsable de la relation avec les Investisseurs en ce qui concerne les reportings, les appels de fonds, les distributions et les questions relatives aux comptes des entités gérées.
- Participation aux projets internes et externes de développement de la Société de Gestion .
- Responsable des Ressources Humaines de la Société.
- Membre du Comité Back Office au sein de l’AFIC (Association Française d’Investissement en Capital)
- Responsable de la Conformité et du Contrôle Interne (RCCI) de la société de gestion, correspondant auprès de l'AMF et autres autorités de contrôle.