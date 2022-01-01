Christophe BOITEL

18 years of professional experience with Accenture. Partner from 2000 to 2004.



Founder of AltaPonthus in December 2004. The company aimed at distributing and implementing the Microsoft ERP solution, Dynamics AX, as well as to manage consulting support related to SAP R/3 or Oracle Applications implementations. AltaPonthus is also delivering translation services, in particular in the area of Information Services. The company still exists and only focus on Translation Services at this time.



In July 2007 I joined Avanade to become their Dynamics AX Practice Director for France.



In July 2007 I joined Avanade to become their Dynamics AX Practice Director for France.





