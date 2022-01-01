Retail
Christophe BOURDELY
Christophe BOURDELY
Aix-en-Provence
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FRIEDLANDER
- Directeur adjoint dpt international
Aix-en-Provence
2008 - maintenant
Gestion des Activités Afrique
FRIEDLANDER
- DIRECTEUR DE FILIALE
Aix-en-Provence
2003 - 2008
Friedlander Congo - Pointe Noire 2003-2006
Travaux offshore et onshore
Friedlander Mauritanie - Nouakchott 2006-2008
Création de la filiale :
Projet de construction stockage pétrolier Minier Total Tasiast
Projet de Construction centrale électique diesel SNIM Zouerate
BOCCARD
- Directeur de projet tuyauterie montage
Villeurbanne
1995 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)
Paris
1990 - 1993
Centre Aix en Provence
Réseau
Christian VERBRUGGE
Emmanuel ORLANDO
Harold CALMON
Manuel BOURDELY
Marc MORGAT
Ndiawar NIANG
Olivier BONNIN
Philippe ARAPU
Philippe GRAS