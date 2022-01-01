Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christophe CABRERA
Ajouter
Christophe CABRERA
COLOMBES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique Décisionnelle BI
Business intelligence
Gestion de projets
Entreprises
UCB Pharma
- Global IT Business Intelligence Support and Architecture Lead
COLOMBES
2011 - maintenant
Element61
- Senior Performance Management Architect
2008 - 2011
DHL
- BI Technical Architecture & Reporting Manager
Roissy en France
2005 - 2008
Bic
- BI Technical Analyst
Clichy
2003 - 2005
Formations
Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon
Villeurbanne
1999 - 2003
Ecole Supérieure De Chimie Physique Electronique
Villeurbanne
1999 - 2003
Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon
Lyon
1997 - 1999
Lycée Charles De Foucauld
Lyon
1994 - 1997