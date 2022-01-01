Menu

Christophe CAMBON

Boulogne Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Meudon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Strong Senior Program & Project Manager with 12+ years experience in managing key international projects in both Telecommunication business (building converged IMS & VoIP based next generation networks for service providers) & Civil Engineering business applied to Oil & Energy (building water cooling systems for Power Plants and Refinery facilities).

Holding an engineering degree from EC Lille (Ecole Centrale Lille), a Master in Civil Engineering from CHEC (soil & structure mechanics, reinforced and pre-stressed concrete design and verification) and a PMP certification from Project Management Institute since 2003.

On numerous Program & Project assignments with full P&L accountability, I have demonstrated strong leadership skills in managing teams and bringing to success strategic customer facing projects under intense pressure.

Native French speaker, I'm also fluent in English & Russian languages

Mes compétences :
Centrale thermique
Energy
IMS
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
NGN
Nucléaire
Nuclear
PMI
PMP
power plant
Program management
Refinery
Russe
Telco
Télécommunication
ToIP
VoIP

Entreprises

  • HUAWEI Technologies - PROGRAM MANAGER - Application & Software

    Boulogne Billancourt 2011 - maintenant Lead IN / BSS Program for key French Mobile Operator

  • NetCentrex (Comverse group) - Business & Operation Director

    2009 - 2010 Lead the business and operations unit composed by a team of seasoned Project Managers : Define together in partnership with sales organization plans for developing business on installed base and new prospects in CIS & Eastern Europe in both direct sales and toward partners. Provides revenues & ressources forecasts to Solution Integration Management in order to deliver the plan. Manage customer related operations including project delivery, customer support and maintenance according to targeted objectives (Scope, Costs, Timeline, Quality, SLA for maintenance).

  • NetCentrex (Comverse group) - Customer Project Group Manager & Project Director

    2005 - 2009 In my Customer Project Group Manager Role for CIS, Eastern Europe & Germany regions, I managed with full P&L responsibility a full Professional Services Team (project managers and technical experts) as well as Certified Partners delivering IMS, VoIP, Video, and prepaid/postpaid billing solutions for key-accounts in EMEA (CIS : Rostelecom, MGTS, Transtelekom, Kazintercom * Eastern Europe : T2, Voljatel, Optima, Metronet, GTS Novera * Germany : TeDe, Net+, LiteCom)

    In my Project Director Role, among other key projects, I managed major turnkey projects for Tier 1 in Russia consisting in design & implementation of a fully converged fixed/mobile IMS Core & Application Servers providing IPCentrex, Push over Cellular, Presence services for GSM/GPRS handsets & SIP based fixed terminals. This full solution under laying on Comverse IMS Core infrastructure required complex end2end integration with IMS-AS from Comverse and other vendors as well as full integration to the customer OSS/BSS layers

  • NetCentrex - Project Manager

    2004 - 2005 In charge of leading VoIP Softswitch projects deliveries within a matrix organisation in Western Europe for both residential & business services. Among various projects in Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, I managed delivery of the first major residential SIP residential deployment in Europe (AOL Germany became Hansenet). This solution including realtime billing has proven to be a full commercial success, generating growth & revenue up to now.

  • Lucent Technologies - Program Manager

    2001 - 2003 Amoung other projects, I was in charge of the DSL and ATM program for the service provider 9Telecom (ex-LDCom). The activities includes network design & planning, installation & commissioning, operations in launch phase and maintenance. Once in operation, my role enlarged to detection, qualification of new upsales opportunities on the account.

  • NEURONES - Network Engineer & Project Manager

    Nanterre 1999 - 2000 in charge of design and implementation of LAN and WAN architectures for enterprises based on Cisco, Nortel & 3Com products.

  • Bonna Sabla (Vivendi group) - Project Manager

    1996 - 1999 Project Manager in charge of signed contract with the French Electricity Board on LAIBIN B (China) Power Plant (revenue: $8,000,000). Project involved the design, planning, manufacturing, delivery and site support for the installation and provisioning of the cooling water system. My responsibility was to lead the project teams in the execution of the program to meet budget, schedule and quality.

  • Bonna Sabla (Vivendi group - Technical Engineer

    1994 - 1996 Technical Engineer in charge of design, calculation, verification of reinforced concrete and pre-stressed concrete structures for international industrial projects (power plants, sea outfalls, tunnels)

Formations