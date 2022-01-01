Christophe CAMBON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Meudon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Strong Senior Program & Project Manager with 12+ years experience in managing key international projects in both Telecommunication business (building converged IMS & VoIP based next generation networks for service providers) & Civil Engineering business applied to Oil & Energy (building water cooling systems for Power Plants and Refinery facilities).
Holding an engineering degree from EC Lille (Ecole Centrale Lille), a Master in Civil Engineering from CHEC (soil & structure mechanics, reinforced and pre-stressed concrete design and verification) and a PMP certification from Project Management Institute since 2003.
On numerous Program & Project assignments with full P&L accountability, I have demonstrated strong leadership skills in managing teams and bringing to success strategic customer facing projects under intense pressure.
Native French speaker, I'm also fluent in English & Russian languages
Mes compétences :
Centrale thermique
Energy
IMS
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
NGN
Nucléaire
Nuclear
PMI
PMP
power plant
Program management
Refinery
Russe
Telco
Télécommunication
ToIP
VoIP