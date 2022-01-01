Christophe CAMBON

Strong Senior Program & Project Manager with 12+ years experience in managing key international projects in both Telecommunication business (building converged IMS & VoIP based next generation networks for service providers) & Civil Engineering business applied to Oil & Energy (building water cooling systems for Power Plants and Refinery facilities).



Holding an engineering degree from EC Lille (Ecole Centrale Lille), a Master in Civil Engineering from CHEC (soil & structure mechanics, reinforced and pre-stressed concrete design and verification) and a PMP certification from Project Management Institute since 2003.



On numerous Program & Project assignments with full P&L accountability, I have demonstrated strong leadership skills in managing teams and bringing to success strategic customer facing projects under intense pressure.



Native French speaker, I'm also fluent in English & Russian languages



Mes compétences :

Centrale thermique

Energy

IMS

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

NGN

Nucléaire

Nuclear

PMI

PMP

power plant

Program management

Refinery

Russe

Telco

Télécommunication

ToIP

VoIP