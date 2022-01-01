Menu

Christophe CANDELA

Fontanil-Cornillon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Id3 Technologies - Responsable Département Biométrie et Solutions d'Identité

    Fontanil-Cornillon 2017 - maintenant

  • Id3 Technologies - Ingénieur R&D Biométrie

    Fontanil-Cornillon 1999 - 2017

Formations

  • ENSERG, Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electronique Et De Radio-Electricité De Grenoble SIPT (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1996 - 1999 Ingénieur

Réseau