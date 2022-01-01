Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christophe CANDELA
Ajouter
Christophe CANDELA
Fontanil-Cornillon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Id3 Technologies
- Responsable Département Biométrie et Solutions d'Identité
Fontanil-Cornillon
2017 - maintenant
Id3 Technologies
- Ingénieur R&D Biométrie
Fontanil-Cornillon
1999 - 2017
Formations
ENSERG, Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electronique Et De Radio-Electricité De Grenoble SIPT (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1996 - 1999
Ingénieur
Réseau
Armand FRÉBAULT
Bertrand MARTINET
Lucas L'HUILLIER
Mehdi HIMEUR
Nadege DUMARCHE