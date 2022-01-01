Christophe CATALA

Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
Sécurité
Gestion de projet
Management
Process safety
Audit
Entreprises
Addax Petroleum
- Corporate Process Safety engineer
Geneva2012 - maintenantCorporate Process Safety engineer located in Geneva Headquarters, Switzerland. The company has its main assets in West Africa (Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon) and in the Kurdic region of Iraq. Addax is fully owned by Sinopec since 2009.
Responsible for:
- Development of the following Process safety management activities in the group: hazard and risk assessment techniques (Hazid, Hazop, QRA, fire and explosions), technical safety in design of new facilities, selection and management of suppliers, process safety reporting and monitoring following OGP recommendations, promotion of process safety to improve safety culture, implementation of OGP recommendations for contractor management, etc...
- Project manager for the implementation of a web based incident reporting and investigation tool throughout the group (including selection, management of interfaces with operating companies, budget, planning, training)
- Collaboration with other department to develop safety: projects, production, drilling, logistics.
- Coordination of safety activities inside the group in direct relation with operating companies
- Support for the implementation of Addax Petroleum standards
- Process safety audits of Addax Petroleum facilities
Addax Petroleum representative at the OGP Process Safety sub-committee.
Presentation of Addax Petroleum Process safety reporting and monitoring strategy at the 5th Process Safety management implementation week in Abu Dhabi (Sept 2013).
Technip
- Responsable Service HSE design
Paris2006 - 2012Management of a team of 8 engineers specialised in Safety and environment.
In charge of the development of the activities of the department and on going activities associated with Technip Lyon projects, mainly in the filed of petrochemicals (PE, PP, PS, PVC), refining and chemicals.
o Definition of department objectives and orientations
o Recruitment and sub-contracts management (contacts, contracts, etc…)
o Department development (methods and activities)
o Proposals management (manhours estimations, technical scope of work, etc…).
o Commercial activities development
o Calculations tools selection and development, support to users
o Support to projects: technical, planning, budget, quality
o Involvement within UIC commissions (process safety and environment)
Main communications and R&D’s activities within TECHNIP
o Management of an R&D project aiming at defining new basis of design of LDPE reactors to blast (3D explosion study, probabilistic analysis).
-> Presentation of the subject at the Pressure Vessel and Piping (PVP) conference 2010 in Seattle
-> Presentation in Aberdeen and London at the Fire and Blast Industry Group (FABIG) Septebmer 2010
-> Winner of the 2011 Jacques Franquelin Award (Technip internal award for innovation and HSE culture)
-> Presentation at the Society of Plastic Industry (SPI) conference on High Pressure PolyEthylene (HPPE), Houston (TX) 9th & 10th 2011
Management of the development of an internal tool to perform Onshore QRA's.
- Risk analysis lead engineer:
o Planning, manhours, technical management
o Safety engineers management
o Sub-contractors selection and management
o Follow up and performance of quantified risk analyses (QRA), permitting, danger studies, 3D explosion studies, availability studies, accidents consequences modelling.
o Quantified risk analyses specialist (QRA) and consequences modelling (explosions, fires, atmospheric dispersion)
o Qualitative risk analyses: HAZID, HAZOP, OHSE, event trees
o Safety engineering: hazardous area classification, fire and gas detection, fire protection
Main communications and R&D’s activities within TECHNIP
o Publication and presentation during 16th “Lambda mu” congress (2008): “FPSO production availability optimisation taking into account environmental aspects”
o Technical manager for an R&D program on QRA (leak frequencies data bases and ignition probabilities)
o Involvement in R&D study for FPSO design to blast
o Various presentations during the TECHNIP internal seminar of experts in risk analysis: QRA’s and 3D explosion studies
o Internal presentation to project managers and disciplines about QRA’s
o Development of several calculation tools (VBA codes): leak flow rates calculation considering isolation and blow down, time to failure of equipment subject to thermal radiations
o Development of a new risk based methodology for safety distances setting