Christophe CERF

PARIS

Christophe CERF, 50 years old, 30 years background & expertise within mutli-sectors Onshore/Offshore (Oil&Gas, Power, Renewables, Buildings, ICS SECURITY)

Leadership Management, Consulting, & Engineering :
- Offshore Wind Farms Consulting & Engineering Offshore Substations
- QHSSE/ Lead Safety in Design
- Management SMSI- ISO 27001
- Cybersécurité des systèmes de contrôle industriel, Conception (PLC, HMI, SCADA, DCS)
- Management SMQ ISO 9001, OSHAS 18001
- Préventionniste, Expert Incendie détection/extinction
- Consultant Audit, Etudes, Formation en Prévention & Sécurité Incendie (ERP, IGH, CdT, ICPE)
- Coordinateur SSI (AMO, MOe)

Secteurs :
Bâtiments & Industries France & International
EMR Offshore Substation Windfarm
Management SMSI- ISO 27001
Cybersécurité des systèmes de contrôle industriel & conception (PLC, HMI, SCADA, DCS)

Entreprises

  Dear Concept - RESPONSABLE PREVENTION INCENDIE

    2018 - maintenant

    Nous sommes un Groupement de Cabinet-conseil & BET basé sur Paris 14éme à destination des MO, Architectes, Bailleurs, Investisseurs, BET (4 experts, 6 spécialistes), dont Experts Structure, Fluides, HQE, Préventionniste/Coordinateur SSI.

    Experts :
    1 x Structure,
    2 x Fluides (Elec, CVCD)
    1 x Préventionniste/Coordinateur SSI.

    Specialistes « Freelance » :
    1 x CAD fluides, incendie
    1 x COOSSI
    1 x Economiste
    2 x OPC, SPS
    1 x Architecte Ingenieur

    Secteurs : Bâtiments & Industries France & International (ERP, IGH, CdT, Habitations, ICPE)

    Missions : Conseil, Audit, Etudes, Formation AMO, MOe, BET Structure/ Fluides/ Prévention Incendie/ COSSI Etudes risques spéciaux (Oil&gas, Nucléaire, Energies renouvelables)

    Exemples Missions types: Audits, Conseil, Etudes structure, CVCD, Incendie Concours, Notice de sécurité Rédaction CCTP Lots techniques Suivis de chantiers

    Standards utilisés : DTU, NF, EN, APSAD, NFPA, FM, ICPE DNVGL, SOLAS/IMO/FSS, VdS, API, IP, BS, IEC, CSA, NORSOK, GP, DEP, GS, EUROCODES

  • CONSEILPREV - Engineering Director at CONSEILPREV Marine Renewable Energy

    2017 - maintenant NEW First Independant Engineering Office based in Paris, assist offshore wind operators & contractors during "Offshore Substation Design Wind Farm" projects (FEED, EPIC)

    Management of design/engineering of offshore substation topsides, providing main technical inputs for transport, installation & commissioning activities.
    Design of offshore substations for offshore wind farms. As an offshore engineering consultant, we have knowledge of the challenges associated with the design, engineering (FEED, EPC).

    • Definition of design standards/codes and development of safety philosophies
    • General topsides layout
    • Implementation of electrical equipments & control systems
    • Specification of all auxiliary equipment
    • Accommodation facilities & helideck

    Principal Safety Duties multi-sectors onshore/offshore:
    .Risk assessment (QRA, FERA, EERA, S&GDA, CRA)
    .Hazardous area classification studies,
    . Passive fire-protection studies,
    .Active fire-protection studies (firewater pumps station design, fire-fighting network and deluge systems studies, gas extinguishing systems, watermist, hydraulic balance calculations),
    .Flammable gas, toxic gas and fire detection studies,
    .Personnel protection studies, Life Safety appliance
    .Escape, Evacuation & Rescue studies
    .Specification and requisition for fire-fighting and personnel protection equipment, technical bid evaluation and vendor follow-up.

  Leader Trainer workshop LNG/FLNG

    2016 - maintenant New FLNG training workshop in Paris, London, Singapore during 2016.
    Oil&Gas/ LNG /FLNG training:
    http://lnkd.in/y7eSwt

  TOTAL M&S - Safety Expert Metiers

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2015

  CB&I - Lead safety consultant

    2014 - 2014 Feed LNG GOLDBORO CANADA
    EPC LNG BUNKERING GRAIN RTLF UK

  AMEC FW - Deputy head of safety department

    2013 - 2014 EPC TOTAL COREV (Carling) unites petrochimiques

  Wärtsilä/CITEC - LNG SAFETY CONSULTANT

    2013 - 2013 Development of LNG/FLNG project
    studies (FEED, EPC) for CITEC/WARTSILA (Surveys, Training, Consequences Analysis, HAZID review).

    Used Safety Softwares (PHAST, PIPENET) and redaction QRA, FERA reports.

  IRE BELGIQUE - Safety nuclear project manager

    2013 - 2013

  SAIPEM - Technical Safety & Loss Prevention engineer

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2012 - 2013 FEED FLNG MASELA/ FEED LNG MAMBA/ FEED LNG SONANGOL/ FEED LPG POLIMERI VERSALIS

  ANDRA PARIS - Fire safety nuclear consultant

    2012 - 2012

  • CONSEILPREV - Expert Safety OIL&GAS

    2007 - maintenant CONSEILPREV basis Paris, provides consultancy, training, studies for preliminary projects, feasability study, pre-FEED, FEED keeping in mind cost-effective and efficiency of challenge purposes.

    Contact: CONSEILPREV- M.CERF/ mobile: +3360692145
    E-mail: conseilprev@gmail.com

  TOTAL E&P - Fire Safety engineering advisor

    2007 - 2008

  • CONSEILPREV LNG Terminals Engineering Consultant - Safety Specialist

    2004 - 2007 LNG Terminals Engineering Consultant- 3 years
    Safety Specialist of regulations design, construction, operation, and maintenance of LNG plant facilities. Experience inspecting LNG plants and conducting LNG accident investigations.
    LNG Process reviews, LNG fire and explosion engineering. EN 1160, EN 1473, EN 1474, NFPA 59A LNG Regulations.
    LNG Projects: Terminaux Zeebrugge (Fluxys), Montoir-de-Bretagne (GDFSuez), Arzew (Sonatrach)

  • CONSEILPREV - LNG PROJECT MANAGER

    2004 - 2007 EPC design, construction, operation, and maintenance of LNG plant facilities.
    Experience inspecting LNG plants and conducting LNG accident investigations.
    LNG Process reviews, LNG fire and explosion engineering, LNG Regulations.
    LNG Projects: Terminaux Zeebrugge (Fluxys), Montoir-de-Bretagne (GDFSuez), Arzew (Sonatrach)

  • CONSEILPREV - MANAGER

    2004 - maintenant CONSEILPREV
    * Engineering/ Project Manager of multi-discipline engineering sectors. ;
    * Consulting, Engineering & Construction, including Offshore/Onshore Oil & Gas, LNG/LPG, Refining, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Industrial Services (PFS, pre-FEED, FEED, EPC Onshore/Offshore). ;
    * HAZID, HAZOP, SIL, QRA, FERA, F&G, AFP, PFP, HAC, EERA. ;
    * Assessment of offshore/onshore facilities for FPSO, FLNG, FSU, FSRU, LNG terminals, LNG supply chain . ;
    * Rules: EN, APSAD, NFPA, FM, API, GS, GP, DEP, NORSOK. ;
    * Softwares: PHAST, PIPENET, FIRECAD. ;

  • CONSEILPREV - MANAGER oilgas

    2004 - maintenant CONSEILPREV
    * Project Manager of multi-discipline engineers (PFS, pre-FEED, FEED, EPC Onshore/Offshore) ;
    * Leader trainer workshop LNG/FLNG ;
    * HAZID, HAZOP, SIL, QRA, FERA, F&G, AFP, PFP, HAC, EERA ;
    * Assessment of offshore/onshore facilities for FPSO, FLNG, FSU, FSRU, LNG terminals, LNG supply chain ;
    * Rules: EN, APSAD, NFPA, FM, API, GS, GP, DEP, NORSOK ;
    * Softwares: PHAST, PIPENET, FIRECAD. ;

  INGEROP - Safety engineer/ Building & safety engineer

    Rueil-Malmaison 2001 - 2004 Safety engineering- 3 years
    fire safety engineer
    Contribute to the policy of continuous improvement safety based engineering

  UTC Fire Security - Fire safety protection engineer (detection/ extinction)

    Neuilly Plaisance 1995 - 2001 Fire safety protection engineer (detection/ extinction)

  Chubb France - Fire Safety Engineer

    CERGY 1995 - 2001 CHUBB/ SICLI/ KIDDE DEXAERO ( Fire safety protection engineer (detection/ extinction)
    Technical support contractors, technical calculations (Antony, Blanc-Mesnil, Cergy)
    AFP, PFP, Fire & Gas Cause/Effect Matrix- Girassol Development Project FPSO ELF ANGOLA BOUYGUES OFFSHORE SA,
    AFP, PFP, Fire & Gas philosophy, Hazop Review BLOCK 17 DALIA PROJECT FPSO TOTAL ANGOLA TECHNIP.

  Cegelec - Process safety Technician – Rhône Poulenc Pharma (Vitry)

    Saint-Denis 1989 - 1995 Process safety Technician – Rhône Poulenc Pharma (Vitry)

Formations

