Bonjour,



Christophe CERF, 50 years old, 30 years background & expertise within mutli-sectors Onshore/Offshore (Oil&Gas, Power, Renewables, Buildings, ICS SECURITY)



Leadership Management, Consulting, & Engineering :

- Offshore Wind Farms Consulting & Engineering Offshore Substations

- QHSSE/ Lead Safety in Design

- Management SMSI- ISO 27001

- Cybersécurité des systèmes de contrôle industriel, Conception (PLC, HMI, SCADA, DCS)

- Management SMQ ISO 9001, OSHAS 18001

- Préventionniste, Expert Incendie détection/extinction

- Consultant Audit, Etudes, Formation en Prévention & Sécurité Incendie (ERP, IGH, CdT, ICPE)

- Coordinateur SSI (AMO, MOe)



Secteurs :

Bâtiments & Industries France & International

EMR Offshore Substation Windfarm

Management SMSI- ISO 27001

Cybersécurité des systèmes de contrôle industriel & conception (PLC, HMI, SCADA, DCS)



Mes compétences :

FIRE SAFETY NUCLEAR DESIGN

LEAD SAFETY/ ENGINEERING MANAGER/ HSE DESIGN OILG

PREVENTIONNISTE INCENDIE ERP/IGH

COORDONNATEUR SSI

CONSEIL AUDIT NGENIERISTE SECURITE

Aout 15, 2013 CONSEILPREV acquires oil & gas com

FLNG

Risk Assessment

HAZID

Offshore Oil & Gas

FSRU

Onshore Oil & Gas

LNG

HAZOP

Design

vendors management

technical negotiation

technical judgment skills

process hazard analysis

optimal equipment selection

develop design concepts

Waste water

Strategy Development

Petrol

HAZAN

Gas Processing

Forward Rate Agreements

Fire & Gas

FSU

FPSO

EPC design

EERA

Client Liaison

regulations design

Consequence Analysis

LEAD TRAINER WORKSHOP LNG/FLNG

Leader Trainer Workshop LNG/FLNG

conceptual design

LNG Liquefaction Process Development

Firefighting

Feasibility Studies

engineering project management

Petrochemicals

Audit