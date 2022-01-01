Christophe CERF

-
Dear Concept
- RESPONSABLE PREVENTION INCENDIE
2018 - maintenant
Bonjour,
Nous sommes un Groupement de Cabinet-conseil & BET basé sur Paris 14éme à destination des MO, Architectes, Bailleurs, Investisseurs, BET (4 experts, 6 spécialistes), dont Experts Structure, Fluides, HQE, Préventionniste/Coordinateur SSI.
Experts :
1 x Structure,
2 x Fluides (Elec, CVCD)
1 x Préventionniste/Coordinateur SSI.
Specialistes « Freelance » :
1 x CAD fluides, incendie
1 x COOSSI
1 x Economiste
2 x OPC, SPS
1 x Architecte Ingenieur
Secteurs : Bâtiments & Industries France & International (ERP, IGH, CdT, Habitations, ICPE)
Missions : Conseil, Audit, Etudes, Formation AMO, MOe, BET Structure/ Fluides/ Prévention Incendie/ COSSI Etudes risques spéciaux (Oil&gas, Nucléaire, Energies renouvelables)
Exemples Missions types: Audits, Conseil, Etudes structure, CVCD, Incendie Concours, Notice de sécurité Rédaction CCTP Lots techniques Suivis de chantiers
Standards utilisés : DTU, NF, EN, APSAD, NFPA, FM, ICPE DNVGL, SOLAS/IMO/FSS, VdS, API, IP, BS, IEC, CSA, NORSOK, GP, DEP, GS, EUROCODES
CONSEILPREV
- Engineering Director at CONSEILPREV Marine Renewable Energy
2017 - maintenant
NEW First Independant Engineering Office based in Paris, assist offshore wind operators & contractors during "Offshore Substation Design Wind Farm" projects (FEED, EPIC)
Management of design/engineering of offshore substation topsides, providing main technical inputs for transport, installation & commissioning activities.
Design of offshore substations for offshore wind farms. As an offshore engineering consultant, we have knowledge of the challenges associated with the design, engineering (FEED, EPC).
• Definition of design standards/codes and development of safety philosophies
• General topsides layout
• Implementation of electrical equipments & control systems
• Specification of all auxiliary equipment
• Accommodation facilities & helideck
Principal Safety Duties multi-sectors onshore/offshore:
.Risk assessment (QRA, FERA, EERA, S&GDA, CRA)
.Hazardous area classification studies,
. Passive fire-protection studies,
.Active fire-protection studies (firewater pumps station design, fire-fighting network and deluge systems studies, gas extinguishing systems, watermist, hydraulic balance calculations),
.Flammable gas, toxic gas and fire detection studies,
.Personnel protection studies, Life Safety appliance
.Escape, Evacuation & Rescue studies
.Specification and requisition for fire-fighting and personnel protection equipment, technical bid evaluation and vendor follow-up.
CONSEILPREV
- Leader Trainer workshop LNG/FLNG
2016 - maintenant
New FLNG training workshop in Paris, London, Singapore during 2016.
Oil&Gas/ LNG /FLNG training:
http://lnkd.in/y7eSwt
TOTAL M&S
- Safety Expert Metiers
COURBEVOIE
2014 - 2015
CB&I
- Lead safety consultant
2014 - 2014
Feed LNG GOLDBORO CANADA
EPC LNG BUNKERING GRAIN RTLF UK
-
AMEC FW
- Deputy head of safety department
2013 - 2014
EPC TOTAL COREV (Carling) unites petrochimiques
Wärtsilä/CITEC
- LNG SAFETY CONSULTANT
2013 - 2013
Development of LNG/FLNG project
studies (FEED, EPC) for CITEC/WARTSILA (Surveys, Training, Consequences Analysis, HAZID review).
Used Safety Softwares (PHAST, PIPENET) and redaction QRA, FERA reports.
IRE BELGIQUE
- Safety nuclear project manager
2013 - 2013
SAIPEM
- Technical Safety & Loss Prevention engineer
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2012 - 2013
FEED FLNG MASELA/ FEED LNG MAMBA/ FEED LNG SONANGOL/ FEED LPG POLIMERI VERSALIS
ANDRA PARIS
- Fire safety nuclear consultant
2012 - 2012
CONSEILPREV
- Expert Safety OIL&GAS
2007 - maintenant
CONSEILPREV basis Paris, provides consultancy, training, studies for preliminary projects, feasability study, pre-FEED, FEED keeping in mind cost-effective and efficiency of challenge purposes.
Contact: CONSEILPREV- M.CERF/ mobile: +3360692145
E-mail: conseilprev@gmail.com
TOTAL E&P
- Fire Safety engineering advisor
2007 - 2008
CONSEILPREV LNG Terminals Engineering Consultant
- Safety Specialist
2004 - 2007
LNG Terminals Engineering Consultant- 3 years
Safety Specialist of regulations design, construction, operation, and maintenance of LNG plant facilities. Experience inspecting LNG plants and conducting LNG accident investigations.
LNG Process reviews, LNG fire and explosion engineering. EN 1160, EN 1473, EN 1474, NFPA 59A LNG Regulations.
LNG Projects: Terminaux Zeebrugge (Fluxys), Montoir-de-Bretagne (GDFSuez), Arzew (Sonatrach)
CONSEILPREV
- LNG PROJECT MANAGER
2004 - 2007
EPC design, construction, operation, and maintenance of LNG plant facilities.
Experience inspecting LNG plants and conducting LNG accident investigations.
LNG Process reviews, LNG fire and explosion engineering, LNG Regulations.
LNG Projects: Terminaux Zeebrugge (Fluxys), Montoir-de-Bretagne (GDFSuez), Arzew (Sonatrach)
CONSEILPREV
- MANAGER
2004 - maintenant
CONSEILPREV
- MANAGER oilgas
2004 - maintenant
INGEROP
- Safety engineer/ Building & safety engineer
Rueil-Malmaison
2001 - 2004
Safety engineering- 3 years
fire safety engineer
Contribute to the policy of continuous improvement safety based engineering
UTC Fire Security
- Fire safety protection engineer (detection/ extinction)
Neuilly Plaisance
1995 - 2001
Fire safety protection engineer (detection/ extinction)
Chubb France
- Fire Safety Engineer
CERGY
1995 - 2001
CHUBB/ SICLI/ KIDDE DEXAERO ( Fire safety protection engineer (detection/ extinction)
Technical support contractors, technical calculations (Antony, Blanc-Mesnil, Cergy)
AFP, PFP, Fire & Gas Cause/Effect Matrix- Girassol Development Project FPSO ELF ANGOLA BOUYGUES OFFSHORE SA,
AFP, PFP, Fire & Gas philosophy, Hazop Review BLOCK 17 DALIA PROJECT FPSO TOTAL ANGOLA TECHNIP.
Cegelec
- Process safety Technician – Rhône Poulenc Pharma (Vitry)
Saint-Denis
1989 - 1995
Process safety Technician – Rhône Poulenc Pharma (Vitry)