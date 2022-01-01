Menu

Christophe CESSES

TOULOUSE

Entreprises

  • Bausch and Lomb - R&D Manager

    2012 - maintenant Leading Company's R&D programs, develops R&D plans, staffing and budgets, and ensure that the approved plans are executed on time, within quality guidelines, and within budget.

  • Bausch Lomb - Project Leader, Surgical Product Development

    Montpellier 2000 - 2012 Designing innovative Intra-Ocular Lenses (IOLs), as well as leading efforts to further improve IOLs' materials and manufacturing processes.

  • Chauvin-Opsia - R&D Project Manager

    1996 - 2000 Product development & feasibility testing of new medical devices for cataract, glaucoma, retina, presbyopia and cornea surgeries.

