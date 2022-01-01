Christophe CESSES

Entreprises
-
Bausch and Lomb
- R&D Manager
2012 - maintenant
Leading Company's R&D programs, develops R&D plans, staffing and budgets, and ensure that the approved plans are executed on time, within quality guidelines, and within budget.
-
Bausch Lomb
- Project Leader, Surgical Product Development
Montpellier
2000 - 2012
Designing innovative Intra-Ocular Lenses (IOLs), as well as leading efforts to further improve IOLs' materials and manufacturing processes.
-
Chauvin-Opsia
- R&D Project Manager
1996 - 2000
Product development & feasibility testing of new medical devices for cataract, glaucoma, retina, presbyopia and cornea surgeries.
Formations
