Christophe CHAFFANGEON

En résumé

Spécialiste des machines de transformation de carton ondulé MARTIN je suis au service des cartonneries dans le monde entier, un simple appel ou une demande via ma boite mail martex.carton@orange.fr et vous commencerez à bénéficier d'un service technique et organisationnel de qualité et à des tariffs compétitifs.

Specialist of the machines of transformation of corrugated cardboard MARTIN I am in the service of cardboard factories all over the world, a simple call or a request via my e-mail box martex.carton@orange.fr and you will begin to benefit from a technical and organizational quality service and in competitive tariffs.

Mes compétences :
Analyser écouter réfléchir agir
Maitrise technique
Transparance
Autonomie professionnelle

Entreprises

  • martex ltd - DG

    2015 - maintenant 23 ans au service client de la société MARTIN dont les 8 dernières années en charge du Moyen-orient, j'ai créé en 2010 une entreprise de service pour en 2014 accepter un poste aux Antilles comme directeur de production dont la mise en place d'une unite en Martinique. Je suis à présent engage avec MARTEX une entreprise de services professionnels sur les machines MARTIN.

Formations

