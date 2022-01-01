Christophe CHARBAULT

-
Lanctot Ltée Distributor
- Director?Brand Management ?Team Sports?DR Hockey & Louisville Slugger
2012 - maintenant
MARKETING STRATEGY
‣ Conducting Market Research & Analysis
‣ Defining market opportunities (positioning, place, price, product, client/consumer)
‣ Establishing core marketing strategy
BRANDING
‣ Conducting Competitive Research & Analysis
‣ Defining Brand Identity / DNA
‣ Establishing core brand development strategy to enhance recognition, value & equity
DESIGN, R&D
‣ Design, Research & Ideation in accordance with Marketing strategy & Brand identity
‣ Prototypes, testing & development
‣ Communication & Follow-up with suppliers
PRODUCT & PROJECT MANAGEMENT
‣ Monitoring product and project through SAP business one
‣ Managing Product line plan, inventory, PO, pricing, sales and promotion.
‣ Defining planning, priorities & processes
COSTING & PRICING
‣ Defining product pricing in accordance to the market
‣ Negotiating and defining FOB with suppliers
‣ Defining GM%
‣ Establishing Price list major account ( BIG BOX, buying group)
‣ Calculating price list Canada / USA / Abroad / Drop ship
SALES
‣ Organizing and presenting Strategic & Sales meeting
‣ Presentation to clients, industry, influencers, trades shows and exhibitions.
‣ Managing weekly special and opportunities
‣ Defining sales programs with sales director and sales reps
-
Brio Innovation
- Project Manager?Brand & Design
2011 - 2012
Design firm dedicated to product and transportation development for companies such as Bombardier, BRP, Volvo Bus/ PREVOST and Novabus.
‣ Managing conceptual & technical aspect
‣ Research & Analysis, Ideation & Conception, Development
‣ Client meeting & Follow up
‣ Creating file and parts management system
-
Marketing Meditéranée
- Director｜Brand & Design
2009 - 2010
The “junior entreprise” is specialized in consulting for market study, launch study, satisfaction survey, audit, design and eco-design. With more than 43 years old of experience, Market-Med is the most awarded “junior entreprise” through its 5 Awards of Excellence delivered by KPMG, ALTRAN, BNP PARIBAS, LE MAJE and LES ECHOS.
‣ Executive member & project leader
‣ Design services representative
‣ Evaluation of client needs and quotation
‣ Client meeting and follow up
‣ ISO 9001
-
Morelli designers
- Consultant?Industrial Design
2009 - 2009
Global Industrial Agency.
Participating to interior and exterior design of “Train le Massif” and creating concept for “Cirque du Soleil” and Phillips LUMEC.
-
Boyz boxers
- Consultant? Industrial Design
2008 - 2008
Boyz is a creative clothing design company based in Canada that specializes in children’s and infant’s apparel.
Project under the supervision of Rebecca Van Der Mije to develop a wide range of hangers in accordance to the brand identity.
-
Airdsportdesign.inc
- Design Manager?Design Department
2005 - 2008
Design Consultant Agency dedicated to sport design and development.
Joined as an Industrial Designer and promoted to Design Manager of the team and design department, we conceived and developed a variety of sport project (ski,hockey, soccer, lacrosse, footwear) for several sports company such as Warrior hockey, TPS hockey, Reusch, Crocs sport,Fury hockey and lacrosse. Under my direction, the team grew from 2 to 7 people.
‣ Creation of design department, organization, process and methodology
‣ Design leadership
‣ Project and team management
‣ Project planning & retroplanning
‣ Design & Brand Strategy
‣ Interface design / marketing / engineering / manufacturer
‣ International Trip (North America, Europe, Asia)
‣ Follow ups
-
Volvo bus - Prevost
- Consultant｜Industrial Design
2004 - 2012
Prevost is a leading North American manufacturer of premium touring coaches and conversion coaches for high-end motorhomes and corporate or specialty needs.
Mandated by the Brand & Design Director, I participated to various project in order to maintain, develop and communicate the brand and product value.
‣ Defining & Developing the Brand and Vehicle DNA
‣ Research & Analysis, Ideation & Conception, Interior & Exterior Development
‣ Maintaining good communication between Design / Engineering / Marketing
-
Aspido
- Consultant?Industrial Design
2004 - 2005
Video game company.
Creating Video game DNA ( worlds, characters and vehicles) with mood & design vision boards to ensure the consistency of game and derivative product.
-
Bombardier Recreational Products
- Internship?Industrial Design
2003 - 2003
Leader in the production of snow scoot, ATV, boat and sea scoot.
Part of the 1st prize at the design contest IDM / Bombardier, I received a job offer at the end of the internship (not accepted in order to finish my University degree).
-
Garouste et bonnetti
- Junior Designer
2000 - 2000
-
Jean-Baptiste SIBERTIN BLANC
- Junior Designer
1999 - 1999
-
Wilson | Sport51
- Wilson badminton representative
1996 - 2002
As Wilson badminton representative (sponsorship through the Sport51 store), I had to promote, present, explain, give advises and sell several Wilson products to recreational and competitive player. I was involved into stock and the retail price (racket & shoes).This collaboration allowed Sport51 to become the best regional (Champagne-Ardennes, 51) Wilson seller concerning badminton product.