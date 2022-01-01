LOOKING FOR OPPORTUNITIES IN FRANCE AND ABROAD (Internship, VIE, long-term contract)



With both an Engineer diploma and an advanced Master in Interrnational Project Management at ESCP Europe (in process), I have both technical and business backgrounds.

I took part into many empowering projects such as the expansion of Decathlon in Asia, an optimization of a Hospital's energetic consumption or a solo backpacking trip in south America. These endeavors reinforced my adaptability and strengthened my strategic thinking as well as my organizational skills. Furthermore, thanks to these experiences, I developed my interpersonal skills andability to operate in multicultural environments.



Hence, I am now seeking a position dealing with project management, in an international environment, ideally in the transportation or Energy sectors. A position that will enable me to use both backgrounds is what I am looking for. I am convinced that the various skills I acquired throughout my education and experiences, could be real assets for any company with a vision and values close to mine.



You can contact me by mail or by phone :

christophe.chaubet@gmail.com

+33(6) 49 81 21 26



Mes compétences :

Sociable

Microsoft Office

Autonomie

Esprit d'équipe

Organisation

Optimisme

Gestion de projets internationaux

Proactivité

Communication

Gestion de projet

Management