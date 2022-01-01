Christophe DURIEZ

Knowledge and Experience
• 20 Industrial experience inside production / operational management in :
- Composites and Extrusion of Plastic
- Manufacture of holographic film for bank-note and identity market (similar to packaging film industry)
- Engineering industry for identity & border crossing market
- traceability label manufacturing
• Good knowledge of raw materials related to flexible plastics film, composites and plastic by extrusion
• R&D and product management portfolio management
• Quality control of production.
• QHSE
• Project management skills
• Result oriented.
• Experience in dealing with large organization.
Product Development
• Managing the product development process
• Responsible for reporting and monitoring product development pipeline and project selection.
• Identify new concepts and develop them into products that correspond to customer/market needs
• Work closely with Marketing, Sales, , Engineering and Manufacturing functions on design and product specifications/ changes as needed
• Provide technical support to client for existing products
Engineering and Production
• Define new process and process improvment: ROI, budget, supplier management.
• Manage production and maintenance in 3 shift in GMP and lean manufacturing environnement.
R&D Strategy Management
• Develop the strategy for innovation and R&D to improve existing market value proposal
• Innovate on processes, products, working methods
• Define, contribute to the implementation of R&D strategy
Team Management
• Manage the team in order to meet market and business expectation in terms of innovation
• Develop, motivate, coach the team
• Facilitate efficient communication across Sales & marketing to share knowledge
Intellectual Property
• Develop and manage intellectual property and confidentiality agreements
• Determine which products are to be filed for patenting
• Coordinate the filing of patents with legal department
• Coordinate the approval process by legal parties
Relationships
• Marketing / Key Account Managers / Sales
• Plant Technical team / quality team
• Machine Manufacturers / Raw Material Suppliers
• Universities / Consultants
Mes compétences :
Matériaux composites
Innovation
Recherche et Développement
Management d'équipe
Management de projets
Industrialisation
QHSE
Polymères
Formulation
Extrusion
Chimie
Hologram
Developpement de film de marquage a chaud
Engineering
Fabrication de composites
strategie
Impression helio et flexo
gestion de production