Christophe DURIEZ

Knowledge and Experience

• 20 Industrial experience inside production / operational management in :

- Composites and Extrusion of Plastic

- Manufacture of holographic film for bank-note and identity market (similar to packaging film industry)

- Engineering industry for identity & border crossing market

- traceability label manufacturing

• Good knowledge of raw materials related to flexible plastics film, composites and plastic by extrusion

• R&D and product management portfolio management

• Quality control of production.

• QHSE

• Project management skills

• Result oriented.

• Experience in dealing with large organization.



Product Development

• Managing the product development process

• Responsible for reporting and monitoring product development pipeline and project selection.

• Identify new concepts and develop them into products that correspond to customer/market needs

• Work closely with Marketing, Sales, , Engineering and Manufacturing functions on design and product specifications/ changes as needed

• Provide technical support to client for existing products



Engineering and Production

• Define new process and process improvment: ROI, budget, supplier management.

• Manage production and maintenance in 3 shift in GMP and lean manufacturing environnement.





R&D Strategy Management

• Develop the strategy for innovation and R&D to improve existing market value proposal

• Innovate on processes, products, working methods

• Define, contribute to the implementation of R&D strategy



Team Management

• Manage the team in order to meet market and business expectation in terms of innovation

• Develop, motivate, coach the team

• Facilitate efficient communication across Sales & marketing to share knowledge



Intellectual Property

• Develop and manage intellectual property and confidentiality agreements

• Determine which products are to be filed for patenting

• Coordinate the filing of patents with legal department

• Coordinate the approval process by legal parties





Relationships

• Marketing / Key Account Managers / Sales

• Plant Technical team / quality team

• Machine Manufacturers / Raw Material Suppliers

• Universities / Consultants



Mes compétences :

Matériaux composites

Innovation

Recherche et Développement

Management d'équipe

Management de projets

Industrialisation

QHSE

Polymères

Formulation

Extrusion

Chimie

Hologram

Developpement de film de marquage a chaud

Engineering

Fabrication de composites

strategie

Impression helio et flexo

gestion de production