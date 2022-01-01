Menu

Christophe DURIEZ

  • Idemia
  • R&D Product Manager

Paris

En résumé

Knowledge and Experience
• 20 Industrial experience inside production / operational management in :
- Composites and Extrusion of Plastic
- Manufacture of holographic film for bank-note and identity market (similar to packaging film industry)
- Engineering industry for identity & border crossing market
- traceability label manufacturing
• Good knowledge of raw materials related to flexible plastics film, composites and plastic by extrusion
• R&D and product management portfolio management
• Quality control of production.
• QHSE
• Project management skills
• Result oriented.
• Experience in dealing with large organization.

Product Development
• Managing the product development process
• Responsible for reporting and monitoring product development pipeline and project selection.
• Identify new concepts and develop them into products that correspond to customer/market needs
• Work closely with Marketing, Sales, , Engineering and Manufacturing functions on design and product specifications/ changes as needed
• Provide technical support to client for existing products

Engineering and Production
• Define new process and process improvment: ROI, budget, supplier management.
• Manage production and maintenance in 3 shift in GMP and lean manufacturing environnement.


R&D Strategy Management
• Develop the strategy for innovation and R&D to improve existing market value proposal
• Innovate on processes, products, working methods
• Define, contribute to the implementation of R&D strategy

Team Management
• Manage the team in order to meet market and business expectation in terms of innovation
• Develop, motivate, coach the team
• Facilitate efficient communication across Sales & marketing to share knowledge

Intellectual Property
• Develop and manage intellectual property and confidentiality agreements
• Determine which products are to be filed for patenting
• Coordinate the filing of patents with legal department
• Coordinate the approval process by legal parties


Relationships
• Marketing / Key Account Managers / Sales
• Plant Technical team / quality team
• Machine Manufacturers / Raw Material Suppliers
• Universities / Consultants

Mes compétences :
Matériaux composites
Innovation
Recherche et Développement
Management d'équipe
Management de projets
Industrialisation
QHSE
Polymères
Formulation
Extrusion
Chimie
Hologram
Developpement de film de marquage a chaud
Engineering
Fabrication de composites
strategie
Impression helio et flexo
gestion de production

Entreprises

  • Idemia - R&D Product Manager

    Technique | Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Freelance - Consultant Freelance

    2018 - 2018

  • CCL package Label - Responsable Production

    2017 - 2018

  • Imprimerie Nationale - Responsable produit

    Paris cedex 17 2017 - 2017

  • THALES Communications Sécurity - Responsable produit

    2013 - 2017 Missions :
    • Définition des roadmaps produit et machines associées (400k€) et gestion des projets retenus;
    • participation aux réponses aux appels d’offres et aux comités de norme,
    • management transverse et direct.
    Réalisations :
    • Gestion programme R&D et européen (BODEGA)
    • Gestion offre produit carte incluant les machines.
    • Dépôt de brevet : 1.
    • Etude de la chaine de valeur et des fournisseurs associés.
    • Etude de coût de la solution.

  • Hologram Industries - Responsable service structure & Matériaux

    Bussy-Saint-Georges 2006 - 2013 * Gestion du service R&D:
    -Définition des objectifs annuels en déclinant la stratégie d’entreprise.
    - Etablissement et suivi du budget annuel : fonctionnement et investissement.
    - Etablissement de la charge annuelle du service.
    - Management de 4 techniciens et de 4 ingénieurs dont un Chef de projet.
    - Implantation d’outils de pilotage
    - Recrutement : 7 personnes.
    -Valorisation de la RID : Dépôt de deux brevets.

    * Recherche et innovation :
    - Programme R&D : portefeuille de 5 projets. Matériaux à effet, système de collage, Revêtement et process de dépôt.
    - Recherche de partenaires et sous-traitants : laboratoire de recherche privé, laboratoire universitaire,
    - Etablissement des contrats de partenariat et de sous-traitance en relation avec le service juridique.
    - Gestion des projets : du prototype labo au prototype industriel.
    - Pilotage de projet innovants: cartes d’identité, passeports, étiquettes, hot-stamping.

    * Développement produits:
    - Gestion de projet de conception produit : portefeuille de 10 à 15 projets par an.
    -Reporting scientifique et technique aux directions R2I, générale et commerciale.
    - Développement de colles, vernis et adhésif.
    -Gestion de l’amélioration des produits existants et de la qualification des matières premières : objectif amélioration de la qualité et/ou de la productivité.

    * Qualité de production:
    - Création du service contrôle qualité production
    - Gestion du service de 2007 à 2010.
    - Management de quatre contrôleurs qualité et d’un superviseur qualité.
    - Contrôle entrée matières premières, encours et produits finis.
    - Mise en place d’audit.

    * Engineering:
    -Participation à l’évolution de l’outil industriel.
    - Développement d’un nouveau process de fabrication.

  • NEPTCO EUROPE - Ingénieur process

    2001 - 2006 * Gestion de projets de développement en relation R&D USA.
    - Etude de faisabilité et analyse de rentabilité.
    - Planification des essais en laboratoire et en production.
    - Définition et mise au point des procédés de fabrication : rédaction de procédures et fiches instructions, formation des opérateurs aux BPF.
    - Coordination des phases d’industrialisation de produits et/ou process.
    - Développement de quatre produits en trois ans. Budget 35k€.

    * Engineering et production :
    - Etablissement des demandes de financement annuelles des projets techniques de l’entreprise en collaboration avec la direction d’usine. Industrialisation de nouveaux procédés de fabrication - Budget 86k€. Amélioration des process de production en termes de coûts et de délais : productivité doublée et réduction des délais de 50%.

    * Lean Management :
    - Kaizen, Gemba, 5S, VM.
    - Réduction des non conformités de 50%.
    - Rédaction des plans d’amélioration. Suivi des actions d’amélioration en collaboration avec le responsable qualité.

    * Gestion des fournisseurs :
    - Portefeuille de 20 fournisseurs.
    - colle thermofusible, résine réactive thermiquement ou sous UV (époxy, polyester, vinylester).

    Responsable sécurité du site
    - analyse de risques AMDEC
    - zéro accident obtenu après 2 annee du déploiement du plan réduction des risques sécurité.
    - gestion des déchets dangereux.

  • ADERA Pour ATOFINA - Chercheur

    2000 - 2001 Chercheur . ADERA pour ATOFINA Nord Amérique. Talence (33).
    L’ADERA est une société gérant les contrats industriels contractés par l’université.
    Le Laboratoire du Dr B. Jousseaume est spécialisé dans l’étude des dérivés organostanniques et de leur réactivité. Il s’intéresse également à l’obtention de matériaux conducteurs à base d’étain.

  • CNRS - Chercheur

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Ingénieur de Recherche .CNRS. Rennes (35).

    Ø Développement d’une nouvelle voie d’accès à des esters boroniques.
    ü Etude de l’état de l’art concernant la synthèse des molécules cibles.
    ü La faisabilité expérimentale a été menée à son terme en deux mois et a permis d’accéder à une grande variété d’esters boroniques, molécules intermédiaires pour la synthèse de molécules naturelles et de médicaments.

    Ø Ce travail a fait l’objet du dépôt d’un brevet international, ainsi que d’une cession de licence d’exploitation à un industriel belge en 2003. Il a également été publié dans « Chemical Communication » en 2003.

  • Université de Kyoto - Chercheur

    1998 - 1998 Le laboratoire du Pr. Chujo travaille sur l’élaboration de matériaux conducteur principalement.

  • Université de Rennes 1 - Dotorat de Chimie

    1996 - 1999 Doctorat de Chimie . CNRS. Université de Rennes 1 (35).
    Le laboratoire de recherche SESO est spécialisé dans la synthèse et l’étude de la réactivité des composés organoborés et dans l’accès par voie polymérique à des matériaux inorganiques.

  • Université de Rennes 1 Service militaire - Ingénieur

    1995 - 1996 Le laboratoire de recherche SESO est spécialisé dans la synthèse et l’étude de la réactivité des composés organoborés et dans l’accès par voie polymérique à des matériaux inorganiques.

  • FIRESTONE - Stagiaire de MST

    1994 - 1994 Stage de technicien supérieur, département qualité. FIRESTONE-BRIDGESTONE. Béthune (62).

  • CNRS Université de Paris 13 - Stagiaire

    1994 - 1995 Stage de DEA. Laboratoire de recherche sur les Macromolécules. CNRS. Villetaneuse (93).

  • CRAY VALLEY - Stage de DUT

    1992 - 1992 Stage de technicien, service client. CRAY VALLEY (Filiale de ATOFINA). Drocourt (62).

Formations