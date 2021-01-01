Menu

Christophe MARCHAL

OSÓRIO

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ilegra - Developer

    2010 - 2010 Developing a search service in SOA environment
    using:
    _ FAST ESP (Microsoft)
    _ jboss
    _ spring
    _ antlr for translating a custom DSL to Fast Query Language

  • Ilegra - Software designer

    2010 - maintenant Leading a team developing a search service in a SOA context.
    Using extreme programming technical
    Discussing new features with Product Owners
    Code design
    Reviewing developers code
    Giving feedback/coaching developers.

  • Amadeus - Software Engineer

    Sophia Antipolis 2007 - 2010 I work in Amadeus as Software Engineer consultant (Astek) in payment part of airline sites. I have specified new functionalities, and developed some of them. I maintain the payment part of the product. I am familiar with 3D Secure, dynamic currency conversion, authorization processes.

Formations

Réseau