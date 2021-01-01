Retail
Christophe TINGRY
Christophe TINGRY
Thaon Les Vosges
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Honeywell
- Responsable Supply Chain
Thaon Les Vosges
2013 - maintenant
Honeywell
- Responsable Amélioration Continue
Thaon Les Vosges
2011 - 2013
Honeywell
- Logisticien
Thaon Les Vosges
1999 - 2011
Formations
HONEYWELL
Villers Cotterets
2015 - 2015
Certification
IUT Soissons Cuffies
Soissons
2012 - 2013
DUT
Cédric BERNARD
Charly RIGAUX
Fabrice DEREGNAUCOURT
Jaouad MEZIANE
Olivier DEVILLERS