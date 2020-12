Over 14 years experience in Private Equity, Direct Lending, Mezzanine, Leverage Finance and Corporate Finance



Specialties:

- Dual expertise in debt (mezzanine, unitranche, senior debt) and equity.

- Origination, structuring, execution and management of investment opportunities.

- Workout/ restructuring know-how.

- Successful track record.

- International experience



Mes compétences :

Private Equity

Dette Privée

Levée de fonds

Analyse financière