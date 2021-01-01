Cindy CINDYWILSON (WILSON)

Responsible worker proficient in customer service on https://jojorecipes.com/sonic-menu/ Passionate and motivated, with a drive for excellence. 3 years in customer service positions.



SKILLS

Customer and Personal ServiceMathematicsActive ListeningCritical ThinkingSales and MarketingJudgment and Decision MakingMonitoringTime ManagementCoordinationNegotiationActive LearningEconomics and AccountingFood ProductionEquipment Maintenance



EXPERIENCe



Carhop/Crew Member



Receive payment by cash, check, credit cards, vouchers, or automatic debits.

Issue receipts, refunds, credits, or change due to customers.

Assist customers by providing information and resolving their complaints.

Count money in cash drawers at the beginning of shifts to ensure that amounts are correct and that there is adequate change.

Greet customers entering establishments.

Answer customers' questions, and provide information on procedures or policies.

Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales.

Cashier

Process merchandise returns and exchanges.

Maintain clean and orderly checkout areas and complete other general cleaning duties, such as mopping floors and emptying trash cans.

Sort, count, and wrap currency and coins.

Supervise others and provide on-the-job training.

Compile and maintain non-monetary reports and records.