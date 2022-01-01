Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cindy HAUPERT
Ajouter
Cindy HAUPERT
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Restaurant Fernand
- Chargée de communication
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Henri Loritz ARTS APPLIQUES
Nancy
1998 - 2001
BAC STI ARTS APPLIQUES
Réseau
Anthony THÉBAULT
Laurence BOUSSETON
Mobilier Design -Design Architecture CONCEVOIR, CRÉER, AMÉNAGER, RÉNOVER.
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z