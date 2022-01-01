Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cindy JANNIERE
Ajouter
Cindy JANNIERE
DARNÉTAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Recherche d'emploi
Entreprises
Leclerc drive
- Préparatrice de commande
2016 - 2016
PNS
- Agent de propreté
2013 - 2013
Auchan
- Employé d'emballage
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2012 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Porte Oceane
Le Havre
2010 - 2012
Bts Assistante de Gestion
Lycée Jules Lecesne
Le Havre
2009 - 2010
Bac pro commerce
Lycée Claude Monet
Le Havre
2005 - 2009
Niveau Bac STSS
Réseau
Maïrieme KONTÉ
Manon LEROY
Sonia AMARA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z