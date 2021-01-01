Ciro RISOLO

2016 - 2018Consultant in Finmeccanica on Coflight and 4Flight Programs
Activities:
- System Integration
- architecture system design
- writing system/sub-system requirements
- reverse engineering
- Software Integration
- IVV tests
- Postgres tuning into Coflight environment
Tool:
IBM Rational Rhapsody
IBM Rational DOORS
Eclipse
Liquid XML Studio
Languages:
Java
C++
Python/Jython
XML
Nexsoft spa
- System Integrator Consultant c/o Leonardo Company
2009 - 2015System Integrator on Coflight Project.
Coflight is a new generation FPD (Flight Data Processing) system, a partnership among ENAV, DSNA and Skyguide, the Italy, French and Swiss Air Navigation Service Providers. The main objective of Coflight programme is to replace by 2013 the present FDP systems with one new generation system, interoperable on European scale and able to support Air Traffic Control service for the next 20 years.
Coflight is planned and developed by Selex-si, a Finmeccanica company, and Thales Air Systems
The activities concern to integrate the different components developed in C++ and Java based on CORBA tecnology and test it. We have to develop some scripts with bash shell and the develop the Test Scripts with Jyhton Language. Is needed write the support documentation.
The software design is based on middleware platforms cling to OMG standards
For these activities I have been in Toulouse (France) at Thales Air System from November 2010 to March 2011 and from June 2011 up to August 2011
Nexsoft spa
- Unix System Administrator Consultant c/o European Space Agency
2007 - 2009• Mail Administration (Sendmail, Postfix)
• support for dB Management (Oracle, Sybase)
• managing Solaris Volume Manager
• ZFS Pool and Zone File system for solaris 10
• scripting shell
• installation, configuration and managing of Sun cluster 3.2
• Hardening for Solaris 8 and 10
• ftp administration
• Hardening for Red Hat Enterpise and CentOs
I have also participate to FINREF project with an international team, EDS & Accenture for Hardening activities on solaris 10.
Nexsoft spa
- Unix System Administrator Consultant c/o ENI-AGIP
2007 - 2007System Administrator for ENI-Agip for EDS an HP Company
Pomezia (Roma) - Italy
Unix system administration on these platform:
• Solaris
• Aix
• Hp-Ux
Managing and scripting for monitoring
Nexsoft spa
- System Integrator Consultant c/o Selex-SI
2005 - 2006System Integrator and system administrator
system administrator for DIGITAL UNIX - TRU64 - Enterprise Red Hat.
Software integrator for radar control and support to flight’s controller of Rome and Milan.
I’ve been also involved in to a big disaster recovery project start-up phase, on Enterprise Red Hat platform