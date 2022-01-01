Menu

Claire BLANCHERE SENAC

TAMARINDO

En résumé

Claire | Sv3nska, a french video director, based in Tamarindo – Costa Rica – working worldwide.
Expression. Passion. Dream. Way of (…). Oxygen. Videography is merely my All.
For 7 years+, I have shot, edited, directed for French TV production companies & international brands, before living the Costarican Thrill.

| A Light Hunter △ Movement Maker △ Color Lover |


Mes compétences :
Corporate
Musique
Documentaire
Audiovisuel
Réalisateur
Motion design
Monteur
Production
Graphiste
Freelance

Entreprises

  • Sv3nska - Video Director

    2013 - maintenant Claire | Sv3nska, a french video director, based in Tamarindo – Costa Rica – working worldwide.
    Expression. Passion. Dream. Way of (…). Oxygen. Videography is merely my All.
    For 7 years+, I have shot, edited, directed for French TV production companies & international brands, before living the Costarican Thrill.

    | A Light Hunter △ Movement Maker △ Color Lover |

  • INJAM PRODUCTIONS - Editor | Motion Designer

    2012 - 2013 Documentaries
    TV Shows

  • Lacoste - Video Director

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Promotional Films

  • 909 PRODUCTIONS - Video Director

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Promotional Films

  • TERRITOIRE SONORE - Camera Operator

    2012 - 2012 Documentary | MUSIC ON THE ROAD (ARTE)

  • ORANGE - Video Director

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Promotional Films

  • AVANTAGE GROUPE - Video Director

    2012 - maintenant Corporate & Incentive Films

  • INDEPENDENT - Video Director

    2011 - 2012 Ushuaia, Argentine > Malpais, Costa Rica
    Documentary Series about Cultural minorities of America Latina

  • ATELIER VERTIGO - Monteuse vidéo

    2010 - 2010 + Portraits de musiciens de l’Orchestre de Bretagne – reportage (Télérama)
    // Monteuse vidéo

  • PLUS D'IMAGES Productions - Video Director

    2010 - 2014 Promotional & Corporate Films

  • PUZZLE MEDIA - Video Director

    PARIS 6 2009 - 2014 TV Shows
    Web Shows
    Documentaries
    Musical Reports
    Event Coverage
    Trailer

  • MIXICOM - Video Director

    2009 - 2009 Web Shows
    Reports about Cinema, Music & Video Games
    Trailer
    Promotional Films

  • BLACK OFFICE - Motion Designer

    2008 - 2008

  • SPOREVER - Motion Designer

    Clichy 2008 - 2009

  • CANAL + - VCR Operator

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - 2008 Beijing Olympic Games (2008)

  • EDITORS Post-Production - Assistant Editor

    2007 - 2007 Commercials
    Music Videos

  • LINK Productions - Assistant Editor

    2007 - 2007 TV Shows

  • TF1 - Boom Operator | Editor

    BOULOGNE 2007 - 2009 TF1 News

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée