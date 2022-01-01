Claire BOEDT

-
Technord
- Responsable Sourcing et Recrutement
Tournai
2013 - maintenant
Technord (www.technord.com) is a turnkey electrical engineering company that brings together all the skills needed to design, manufacture, install, to commission and maintain industrial equipment on five continents. The Group is 100% family based and it is located in Tournai (B). Technord realizes a turnover of more than € 50 million through its 5 subsidiaries in Liège (B), Lyon (F), Lille (F), Iasi (Rom) and Geneva (CH) and thanks it to its 350 employees. The company is known for its reliable solutions (electricity, automation and industrial IT), the state of the art technology it offers and its flexibility to meet the needs of its customers. Working at Technord means that you adhere to a corporate culture focused on customer satisfaction and collective success. Our socio-economic management system aims to empower and reward our staff and enhance its skills in consideration for their contribution to the organization's success.
My responsability is to perform internal and external recruitments for all profiles and locations:
- Define needs with operations
- Develop and publish job ads on different medias
- Search candidate profiles matching needs through several selected channels
- Contacts with recruitment companies
- Interview and assess candidate qualifications, personality and motivations
- Develop branding strategy
- Job fairs and traineeships
- Design of the candidate database
- Perform followup interview
- Participate in various HR projects
Keyman
- HR Consultant
Marcq-en-Barœul
2013 - 2013
Created in 2004, Keyman is the 1st recruitment company specialized in Direct Search in the North of France. Keyman is based in Lille and Paris and is also active in Benelux. We help our clients in finding their keymen in Middle & Top Management.
My responsibilities:
- Development of Keyman's activity in Benelux
- Evaluation and selection of candidates' competencies and personality
- Advice to clients: profile definition, culture differencies, market specificities,...
- Advice to candidates about their career evolution
- Support to clients and candidates through the whole recruitment, selection and integration process.
Habeas
- Search Consultant
2008 - 2013
Created in 2005, habeas is a HR consultancy company which offers different services: recruitment & selection, competencies evaluation & development, as well as outplacement.
My specialties:
Recruitment Consultant / Sourcing Specialist: social networks, head hunting, executive search, databases, adverts, campus recruitment.
My responsibilities:
- Setting up of efficient recruitment campaigns and strategies
- Search & recruitment of talented candidates via every relevant channel
- CV screening & phone prescreening
- Contact with clients when applicable
- Social networks' development: investigation of new networks, company branding, visibility...
- Training & coaching of new colleagues;
- Project management: continuous improvement of the search team's competencies .