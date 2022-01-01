Claire BURUCOA

Mauna Kea Technologies
- Clinical Specialist - Clinical Projet Leader
Paris2013 - maintenant- Set up and follow-up of multi centric clinical trials: management of all the aspects of a trial, investigators meetings, coordination with statistician, medical writers...
- Follow-up of scientific communications
- Clinical training for sales team, and new users
- Clinical validation of marketing collaterals
- Contribution to clinical strategy development
General Electrics Healthcare
- Stagiaire
Paris2011 - 2012Suivi de partenariats cliniques
Laboratoire de Recherche en Imagerie et Orthopédie-Montréal
- Stage de recherche
2011 - 2011Participation à une étude biomécanique de l'épaule. Evaluation de l'impact du mismatch dans l'implantation de prothèses d'épaules.
Evaluation comparative de deux logiciels de segmentation, reconstruction 3D.