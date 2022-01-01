Menu

Claire BURUCOA

Paris

Entreprises

  • Mauna Kea Technologies - Clinical Specialist - Clinical Projet Leader

    Paris 2013 - maintenant - Set up and follow-up of multi centric clinical trials: management of all the aspects of a trial, investigators meetings, coordination with statistician, medical writers...
    - Follow-up of scientific communications
    - Clinical training for sales team, and new users
    - Clinical validation of marketing collaterals
    - Contribution to clinical strategy development

  • General Electrics Healthcare - Stagiaire

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Suivi de partenariats cliniques

  • Laboratoire de Recherche en Imagerie et Orthopédie-Montréal - Stage de recherche

    2011 - 2011 Participation à une étude biomécanique de l'épaule. Evaluation de l'impact du mismatch dans l'implantation de prothèses d'épaules.

    Evaluation comparative de deux logiciels de segmentation, reconstruction 3D.

Formations

Réseau