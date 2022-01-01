Claire CANZEK

Mes compétences :
Management
Relations internationales
Service client
Développement international
Gestion de projets internationaux
Entreprises
Die Ligen france SARL
- Directrice Générale
2016 - maintenant
Die Ligen
- Head of Business development France
2014 - 2015Establish and grow company and brand awareness to penetrate the international market, especially in France.
Develop and implement a strategic international marketing plan including competitor analysis, business development, product markets and sales channels.
Develop and maintain customer and partner relationships.
Manage sales forecast activity by region, project, product and market .
Manage company staff as they execute the international marketing plan.
WEFIT Solutions GmbH
- Manager
2010 - 2014- Build an International Customer Service team for our French and German Clients
- Establishment of communication lines between different services (Sales, Operations Manager,Marketing and Product) and coordination among the different countries (Philippines, Canada,North America, Ireland, France and Germany)
- Elaboration of processes for the new Wefit Product
- Recruitment and training of bilingual Customer Service representatives
Alex and Gross Communication, Schwetzingen (Germany)
- Project Manager for SAP France and SAP South Africa.
2008 - 2010- Managing and controlling a team of 15-30 persons, assigning tasks and motivating them to meet deadlines
- Communicating between customers and the different teams, including customer care, reports and performance
- Internal project coordination and operational responsibility for projects, from conception tosuccessful conclusion
- Conducting interviews to recruit members for the French and South African teams
- Identifying areas of opportunity to increase velocity in how SAP responds to customers and prospects
- Managing a global SAP telesales management project for different countries concurrently (UK,France, South Africa, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Spain), from the briefingthrough to completion of the project.
Amiens2006 - 2007Master in European and International Law
- European Labor Law, International Humanitarian Law and European Community Law
- Thesis about the death penalty (« La question de la souffrance légale lors de l´exécution capitale »)
- Participation at the “International Jean-Pictet Competition – International Humanitarian Law”, Madrid Spain (www.concourspictet.org)
- Thesis about Trademark Law (“Les atteintes de la marque communautaire”)
Université De Konstanz (Konstanz)
Konstanz2005 - 2006Master in European and International Law
Topics : International Criminal Law, Patent Law, Civil Law and Antitrust Law