Claire DELESTRE

- Multilingual tax professional with a financial & legal background used both in law firms and international companies in different sectors

- 5y+ work experience in the UK, Germany & France in international & domestic taxation (direct & indirect tax; transversal projects management; tax audits management; risk assessment reporting and monitoring)

- Master in Management ESCP-Europe; MSc in Management (City University of London); Diplom Kauffrau; Masters in French/English business law (Paris-Sud University); CAPA (Certificat d'Aptitude à la Profession d'Avocat / Professional Lawyer's Certificate)