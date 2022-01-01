Claire DUPUY

Capabilities:

At the centre of my activity I remain customer-centric to increase brand awareness, drive sales force efficiency and maximize customer engagement. My asset in project management is knowing how to create a new mindset if required to ensure the project suceeds. My value in social media is an acute ability to listen & use a tone of voice that encourages engagement. I'm also capable of creating and animating workshops (strategy, design, writing...).



Specialties

Communication, marketing, emarketing and social media, creative writing, project management, in vitro diagnostic product knowledge, international environment, English-mother tongue, fluent French, working knowledge of other languages



Mes compétences :

Project management

Marketing

Communication

Emarketing

Creative writing

International environment

Social media

Webmarketing