I have high energy and am always striking out in a forward direction. Being a learning sponge, I enjoy work that allows her to get her teeth into new projects. Logical, analytical and critical, achieving power is important to me my friends and colleagues says that I am outgoing, direct and creative.



Please consult my linkedin profile, I keep it up to date :)



https://ie.linkedin.com/pub/claire-garo/1b/261/456



Mes compétences :

Management de projet

Conception innovante

Stratégie digitale

Business development

Théorie C K

Multi canal

Relation Clients 2.0

Nouvelles technologies