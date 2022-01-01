Menu

Claire GARO

DUBLIN

En résumé

I have high energy and am always striking out in a forward direction. Being a learning sponge, I enjoy work that allows her to get her teeth into new projects. Logical, analytical and critical, achieving power is important to me my friends and colleagues says that I am outgoing, direct and creative.

Please consult my linkedin profile, I keep it up to date :)

https://ie.linkedin.com/pub/claire-garo/1b/261/456

Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Conception innovante
Stratégie digitale
Business development
Théorie C K
Multi canal
Relation Clients 2.0
Nouvelles technologies

Entreprises

  • Dropbox - Online revenue Operations

    2014 - maintenant

  • 1000mercis - Project Manager

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Renault - Business developer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013 Business development en Europe :
    - Développement de l'infrastructure du VE en Europe et dans le monde
    - Gestion de projets : services connectées du véhicule électrique
    - Innovation concertée entre les différents acteurs européens
    Interopérabilité
    - Gestion des standards software (échanges de données, identification client et méthode de paiement) et de recharge, à l'échelle européenne
    - Réponse aux appels d'offres de la commission européenne

  • Sia Partners - Consultant stagiaire

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Business model, Benchmark, Plan Marketing, Gestion de la relation client multicanale, Stratégies d'optimisation des ventes via internet
    Mission de 6 mois chez un énergéticien pour élaborer sa Stratégie Digitale.
    Contact avec le client, reporting, conception et présentation de la stratégie

  • Sonia Rykiel - Vendeuse

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Vente conseil, accueil et réception des clients.
    Meilleure vendeuse du mois de juillet - boutique du Faubourg Saint Honoré

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique

    Palaiseau 2012 - 2013 Master 1 et 2

    Master de recherche en gestion spécialisé dans le management de l’innovation et de la conception, en partenariat avec HEC, en alternance, 18mois

    Management de projet, Microéconomie, Stratégie, Financement de l’innovation, Conception innovante

  • TELECOM ParisTech (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Ingénieure

    Management des Nouvelles Technologies - Statistiques, Management, Marketing, Base de donnée, Economie du numérique, conception informatique, programmation

    Informatique:
    Programmation: java, C, HTML MySQL
    Modélisation : UML
    Bureautique
    Analyse de données :
    Analyse des séries temporelles
    Statistiques (régression, estimation)
    Base de données (SQL)
    Conception et analyse de sondages (Etudes de marché

  • Lycée Hoche

    Versailles 2007 - 2009

  • Lycée Richelieu

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2007 Baccalauréat Scientifique mention TB

    Mention européenne anglais

