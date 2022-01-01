As a driven sales professional, my number one priority is to listen to and understand my clients. That's how I make sure I am providing them with the highest value for their business. I like to get straight to the point and keep it simple. I am committed to each one of my customers and enjoy building strong professional relationships. Fluent in French and English and always friendly: get in touch!



claire.guisneuf@statista.com



Mes compétences :

E-commerce

Traduction

Commerce B2B

Vente

Service client

Développement commercial

Communication