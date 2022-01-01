Menu

Claire GUISNEUF

HAMBURG

En résumé

As a driven sales professional, my number one priority is to listen to and understand my clients. That's how I make sure I am providing them with the highest value for their business. I like to get straight to the point and keep it simple. I am committed to each one of my customers and enjoy building strong professional relationships. Fluent in French and English and always friendly: get in touch!

claire.guisneuf@statista.com

Mes compétences :
E-commerce
Traduction
Commerce B2B
Vente
Service client
Développement commercial
Communication

Entreprises

  • Statista Global - Key Account Manager FMCG France

    2015 - maintenant Statista est un outil de recherche que je crois vraiment peut gagner du temps à de nombreuses entreprises, en même temps d'être intéressant au niveau personnel. Un des plus grands portails mondiaux de statistiques et données marché, Statista est utilisé par divers secteurs pour accéder aux informations et prévisions fiables sur les tendances marché, les comportements consommateur, les tailles des marché, les chiffres d'affaires, les profils des consommateurs et bien plus, essentiels pour comprendre les marchés et pour prendre des décisions stratégiques.

    J'étais la première personne employée pour lancer le marché français : je fais maintenant partie d'une équipe de 10 personnes, et je m'occupe du secteurs de la grande consommation. Je construis progressivement une forte base de clients, en échageant chaque jour avec des départements de marketing et d'études marketing, en présentant la plateforme, et en établissant de fortes relations client.

  • Channel Pilot Solutions - Responsable des ventes

    Paris 2014 - 2015

  • Channel Pilot Solutions - Responsable marketing France et Benelux

    Paris 2014 - 2014 ⇨ Chargée de l’expansion de la société en France et Benelux, préparation de l'entreprise et du logiciel ChannelPilot pour le marché francophone.
    ⇨ Traduction (site, logiciel, brochures et d’autres documents importants) d’anglais en français
    ⇨ Recherche de clients potentiels (e-boutiques), mise de leurs détails sur une base de données
    ⇨ Recherche des potentiels partenaires locaux (comparateurs de prix et places de marche), contact initial (proposition de partenariat), et liaison suivante par email et téléphone
    ⇨ Organisation d’un bureau local, du renvoi du courrier, des numéros de téléphone français et de l’envoi du marketing direct en France, l’établissement de bonnes relations avec ces entreprises
    ⇨ Compétences acquises dans la gestion de projet, le marketing en ligne, et le développement commercial.

  • W.E. Clark and Son - Vendeuse

    2013 - 2014

  • Ricochet Ltd. - Assistante sur location

    2012 - 2012 ⇨ Assistante générale pour une série de télévision populaire
    ⇨ Interprétariat français/anglais italien/anglais
    ⇨ Repérage de locations pour le tournage
    ⇨ Repérage d’équipement
    ⇨ Liaisons avec les fournisseurs de services
    ⇨ Prévisions budgétaires
    ⇨ Conductrice
    ⇨ Chaperonne pour les participantes 

Formations

  • Université D'Exeter (Exeter)

    Exeter 2008 - 2012 Bachelor's Degree : français, italien et espagnol, 2:1


    Un an effectué a l’université de Ca’ Foscari à Venise en Italie dans le cadre du programme Erasmus

