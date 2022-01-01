Claire HENNEGUY

GLORIOUS SPRING
- SALES MANAGER
2015 - maintenant
Glorious Spring is a garment trading company. The company is specialized in fashion design and production. Glorious is a wholesaler specialist in textile industry and propose a wide range of clothing for both public and private markets. The company set up international trade relations with many customers around the world, especially with the European and American market.
MISSION:
- Manage product development with Chinese team and factories
- Orders follow up: Technical file analyze, Sourcing, Production Planning, Quality Control, Inspections
- Price negotiation, Delivery and Deadline management
- Generate sales of accounts and reach the company's sales target
- Identify new sales opportunities within existing accounts
- Prospecting new clients
- Manage customers relationship