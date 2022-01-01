Claire HENRY

Specialties: Key account and sales management.



Management of large deals through complex sales processes relying on global delivery models in India or Poland. Fluent in English and German.

17 years of experience selling: Software and hardware telecommunication solutions, Advanced payments services, Consulting and digital expertise, as well as optimised applications and business process services. Projects in Testing and quality assurance, Enterprise Information Management, Security, Application Management.

Experience in different market segments: Retail, Energy, Utilities, Industry, Media, Telecoms



Mes compétences :

Avant vente

Vente

Contractualisation

Négociation contrats