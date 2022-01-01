Menu

Claire HENRY

Paris

En résumé

Specialties: Key account and sales management.

Management of large deals through complex sales processes relying on global delivery models in India or Poland. Fluent in English and German.
17 years of experience selling: Software and hardware telecommunication solutions, Advanced payments services, Consulting and digital expertise, as well as optimised applications and business process services. Projects in Testing and quality assurance, Enterprise Information Management, Security, Application Management.
Experience in different market segments: Retail, Energy, Utilities, Industry, Media, Telecoms

Mes compétences :
Avant vente
Vente
Contractualisation
Négociation contrats

Entreprises

  • STERIA - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    Paris 2010 - maintenant

  • ATOS ORIGIN / ATOS WORLDLINE - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    2000 - 2010

Formations