Claire JAMET

Merdrignac

En résumé

Je souhaite contribuer au développement de solutions innovantes dans le domaine de la nutrition/protection des plantes, favorisant une agriculture durable et respectueuse de l’environnement.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
R
Plant nutrition
Plant ecology
Analyse d'articles scientifiques
English
Plant physiology
Statistics
Biotechnology
Phytopathology
Synthèse bibliographique
Agronomy
StatBox
Logiciel d'imagerie microscopique Leica LAS EZ
Logiciel de modélisation GroIMP
Plant production
WinRHIZO
Bio-Rad CFX Manager
Statgraphics
Agriculture
Biostimulants
R&D
Recherche

Entreprises

  • BIO3G - Ingénieure Chef de projet R&D

    Merdrignac 2016 - maintenant • Développement de protocoles, mise en place et suivi d’essais expérimentaux en phytotron, en serre (salade, tomate) et au champ (salade, blé, vigne) en partenariat avec des agriculteurs.
    • Encadrement de stagiaires (BAC+5).
    • Gestion du laboratoire (commandes, métrologie des appareils, élimination des produits dangereux,…).
    • Brevet : patents.google.com/patent/FR3073515A1/fr

  • Centre R&D Végépolys Innovation - Ingénieure R&D (stage) - Développement de protocoles d’évaluation de l’efficacité des biostimulants

    Angers (49000) 2016 - 2016 Développement de protocoles d’évaluation de l’efficacité des biostimulants en conditions contrôlées (serre et chambre climatique)

    --> Mise en place des protocoles expérimentaux sur des cultures de blé (3000) et de tomate (350) conduites en hydroponie et en substrat
    --> Mesure de l’efficacité des biostimulants couplés à l’apport de différentes doses d’engrais :
    - Hauteur des plants et biomasse sèche
    - Nombre de feuilles, fleurs et fruits
    - Coloration, diamètre (pied à coulisse) et teneur en sucres (réfractomètre) des fruits
    - Photosynthèse (Li-Cor) et teneur en pigments photosynthétiques (DUALEX)
    - Analyse de la morphologie racinaire (WinRhizo)
    - Analyse qPCR de gènes marqueurs candidats (qPFD®) : extraction d’ARN, RT-PCR, qPCR (Bio-Rad CFX Manager)
    --> Analyses statistiques (Statgraphics)

  • AREXHOR Pays de la Loire: Agence Régionale pour l’Expérimentation HORticole, Les Ponts-de-Cé (49130) - Technicienne d'expérimentation (stage) - Amélioration des plantes par biotisation des substrats

    Les Ponts-de-Cé (49130) 2015 - 2015 Amélioration de la qualité des plantes par biotisation des substrats (Projet AQUABIOS)

    --> Mise en place d’essais sur Lavandula spp. (sous tunnel et en extérieur) et Chamaecyparis lawsoniana (en extérieur)
    --> Suivi agronomique et sanitaire de 700 plants de lavande et 2300 plants de Chamaecyparis en conteneurs
    --> Analyses mycorhiziennes sur 80 plants de lavande et 140 plants de Chamaecyparis
    --> Mesure du taux de nitrates (Nitrachek), du pH et de la conductivité des substrats biotisés
    --> Analyses statistiques (StatBox)
    --> Formations BPE (Bonnes Pratiques d’Expérimentation) et SST (Santé et Sécurité au Travail)

    Autres activités : Dénombrement de momies de pucerons sur Dipladenia, de chrysopes sur chrysanthème, effeuillage et récolte de concombres

  • Institut de Recherche en Horticulture et Semences IRHS (INRA, Université d’Angers, Agrocampus Ouest) - Technicienne de laboratoire (stage) - Effet du milieu nutritif entre A. thaliana et A. brassicicola

    Angers (49000) 2014 - 2014 Etude de l’influence du milieu nutritif sur l’interaction entre Arabidopsis thaliana et Alternaria brassicicola lors de la phase germination-levée.

    --> Coulage de milieux PDA (Potato Dextrose Agar) et eau-agar en boîtes de Petri et semis de graines d’ A. thaliana (2500 graines)
    --> Suivi de la contamination de ces graines par A. brassicicola au microscope optique
    --> Réalisations de PCR et qPCR sur des gènes codant des transporteurs de nitrate
    --> Tenue quotidienne d’un cahier de laboratoire
    --> Analyse et synthèse des résultats
    --> Participation aux réunions d’équipe : Equipes ALSA (Azote, Levée et Stress Abiotique) et FungiSem (Pathologies Fongiques des Semences)

  • AXEREAL : Laboratoire d'analyse de la qualité des semences : Moulins sur Yèvre (18390) - Agent de laboratoire

    Moulins-sur-Yèvre (18390) 2012 - 2012 - Mesure du taux d’huile sur colza et tournesol
    - Mesure du taux d’humidité sur colza
    - Extraction d’huile de tournesol
    - Evaluation de l’activité amylasique sur farine de blé (Hagberg)
    - Tri d’impuretés sur blé et colza
    - Respect des règles d’hygiène et de sécurité

Formations

  • Cohabilité Agrocampus Ouest, Université D'Angers, Université De Rennes 1

    Angers 2014 - 2016 spécialité : Production et Technologie du Végétal (ProTeV), option : Produits phytosanitaires, réglementation, méthodes alternatives

    Rang 3/35, mention bien.
    - Produits phytosanitaires et réglementation
    - Méthodes alternatives
    - Gestion et contrôle des bioagresseurs
    - Démarche et conduite de projets
    - Biotechnologies et végétal spécialisé
    - Nutrition et réponse métabolique aux stress abiotiques
    - Bioagresseurs des végétaux - Biologie et détection
    - Génomique fonctionnelle végétale et transgénèse
    - Productions végétales
    - Utilis

  • Université Angers -UFR Sciences

    Angers 2011 - 2014 Licence Sciences du Vivant et Géosciences (SVG)

    Rang 2/18, mention bien.
    - Physiologie du développement, de la reproduction et de l'adaptation des plantes
    - Ecologie et écosystèmes - Interactions des organismes
    - Maladie des plantes - Génétique des résistances
    - Structure des génomes - Flux de l'information génétique
    - Biochimie et régulations métaboliques
    - Biotechnologies animales et végétales
    - Biostatistiques
    - Anglais scientifique

  • Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie

    Chateauroux 2008 - 2011

Réseau